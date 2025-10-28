Redacted and Tenset Announce Strategic Merger to PioneerNext-Generation Real-World Asset Opportunities in Web3

The combined entity aims to target the multi-billion dollar real-world asset (RWA) market through film financing, real estate, and private credit verticals.

Film Financing, Real Estate, and Private Credit Verticals

Redacted Group ($RDAC), a multi-vertical Web3 ecosystem backed by Spartan Group, Animoca Brands and Polygon Ventures, today announces its strategic merger with Tenset ($10SET), a proven blockchain infrastructure platform with over $100M raised through public and private ICOs and a $1B+ legacy token peak market cap.

The combined entity positions to capture the rapidly expanding Real-World Asset (RWA) market by delivering next-generation opportunities across film financing, real estate and mezzanine lending, previously accessible only to high-net-worth investors and family offices.

The merger unites Redacted’s exclusive network and $10M venture backing with Tenset’s Launchpad infrastructure and a combined, much larger global community, creating a powerhouse to capture niche markets and untapped growth. By leveraging Tenset’s infrastructure, the merged platform will debut with an upcoming CineFi launchpad, introducing film financing that offers growth to users and tapping into a $20B+ RWA opportunity.

“We’re addressing one of the biggest opportunities in Web3, bridging real-world value into the digital economy,” said Shan Kumar, CEO of the combined entity. “While countless projects have shuttered since the 2021–2022 cycle, Tenset and Redacted have both endured, steadily building out the ecosystem over the past few months. Together, we’re pioneering RWA infrastructure that opens access to entirely new markets, from film financing to real estate and alternative credit, transforming opportunities once reserved for the few into accessible growth for the many. Redacted brings deep relationships to build the future of niche capital markets, and our first vertical, CineFi, is just the start to unlock a multi-billion-dollar shift toward RWA beginning with film financing.”

Kirubakaran Reddy, founder of AlphablockZ Ventures, the parent entity that owns the Tenset brand, added, “Real-world assets backed by tangible value and established structures offer diversified, cycle-independent growth. Tenset built its reputation through $10SET’s multi-year resilience, and now we’re applying that same rigor to RWA verticals where Redacted’s exclusive network provides privileged participation to deals typically reserved for private networks. At the same time, Tenset’s existing and upcoming token opportunities remain a core part of our DNA and through Redacted’s broader global reach, we’ll bring even higher-quality, high-conviction token deals to our community, giving them access to the same tier of opportunities once reserved for early venture participants and private allocations.”

CineFi: Film Financing as the First RWA Vertical

The merged platform launches with CineFi, a technology platform designed to facilitate decentralized participation in film financing.

CineFi democratizes access to film financing, a historically opaque area dominated by studios and production houses. Through a partnership with Mugafi, an award-winning production house and media platform powering 50+ production companies with AI-driven storytelling tools and deep partnerships with major OTT platforms, CineFi delivers vetted, high-potential opportunities to the global Web3 space.

Strategic Expansion Across Multiple RWA Verticals

While CineFi serves as the inaugural product, the combined Tenset-Redacted platform is architecting a multi-vertical RWA ecosystem:

1. Film Financing (CineFi)—Launching now with Mugafi curation

2. Real Estate—Curated by award-winning developers exploring tokenized access to premium property opportunities

3. Mezzanine Loans—Vetted growth opportunities through structured lending products in underserved markets

Each vertical follows the same strategic framework:

– Access to the Inaccessible: Bringing next-generation opportunities previously untapped by the web3 market

– Sustainable Real-World Growth: Backed by tangible assets designed for consistent, reliable growth

– Crypto-Cycle Independence: Diversified streams resilient to crypto market volatility

The timing couldn’t be better. The tokenized asset market grew 380% last year to $24 billion, driven by private credit and treasury-linked products. Regulatory clarity, especially in the U.S., is improving, which means more institutional stakeholders are getting comfortable with this space.

Community and Stakeholder Benefits

Existing Tenset and Redacted communities will receive priority access to CineFi opportunities and enhanced platform benefits. Both ecosystems will continue to operate their respective tokens while the combined leadership evaluates the optimal long-term structure to serve stakeholders across both communities.

$RDAC, the native token of the Redacted ecosystem, grants holders preferential access to real-world asset offerings, including CineFi, as well as community-exclusive allocations and on-chain growth potential through exclusive opportunities. Functioning as the access layer of the ecosystem, $RDAC aligns user participation with value creation across upcoming RWA opportunities spanning film financing, real estate and structured credit, with more to come.

Be Among the First to Access DeFi Film Financing

CineFi launches in Nov 2025. Early registrants will receive first access to Mugafi-curated film financing opportunities.

Secure your spot:

tenset.io

Registration does not constitute an offer or guarantee of investment opportunity. Subject to eligibility and compliance requirements.

About Tenset

Tenset is a blockchain technology platform with a proven track record of delivering performance through its $10SET token (live since 2021) and successful launchpad projects. With over $100M raised (private and public ICOs) and a $1B+ peak legacy token market cap, Tenset has built strong regional communities across Europe and Asia. The platform is now evolving toward institutional-grade Real-World Asset opportunities integrated into niche capital markets.

About Redacted

Redacted is a multi-meta Web3 platform backed by Spartan Group, Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures and Saison Capital. With $10M raised from venture capital, $20B+ in RWA market access and a 19-million-strong ecosystem reach, Redacted accelerates a diversified portfolio across RWA, DeFi, GameFi, and Creator Platforms. The $RDAC ecosystem token powers products designed to bridge Web2 opportunities with Web3 accessibility.

For more information visit the below links:

Website links: redactedgroup.io

tenset.io

X: https://x.com/redactedcoin

https://twitter.com/TenseT_io

Telegram: t.me/redacted_coin

https://t.me/tenset_io_eng

Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future products, markets and strategic initiatives. Actual results may differ materially due to market conditions, regulatory developments and execution risks. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal or tax advice. Digital and tokenised assets involve substantial risk, including potential loss of principal. Certain products and services may be restricted or unavailable in specific jurisdictions. Consult qualified professionals before making investment decisions.

Disclaimer: LiveBitcoinNews does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. LiveBitcoinNews recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. LiveBitcoinNews is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

The post Redacted and Tenset Announce Strategic Merger to PioneerNext-Generation Real-World Asset Opportunities in Web3 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.