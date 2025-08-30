Reddit announces the end of its avatar creator program, with the store closing on November 11th

PANews reported on August 30th that Reddit announced it would terminate its Avatar Creator Program and would no longer accept new submissions. However, all remaining submissions will be reviewed by the end of September, and the Avatar Store will remain open until November 11th. Users will still be able to use their purchased favorite avatars, but Reddit will remove the collection display feature from profiles and within-platform NFT transfers. Reddit emphasized that avatars themselves can still be used as a form of self-expression.

All secondary sales royalties will go entirely to creators. Reddit will update its contract within the next three weeks to pay all secondary sales fees directly to creators. Reddit will also remove the "Vault" feature from its app. Users can export their blockchain wallets by copying a 12-word seed phrase from the "Vault Settings" until January 1, 2026.