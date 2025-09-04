RedStone acquires Coinbase-backed Credora to deliver combined real-time pricing and risk oracle

Key Takeaways

RedStone announced the acquisition of Credora to launch a unified real-time pricing and risk oracle for DeFi.

The merger will offer transparent, on-chain risk ratings, aiming to drive greater adoption and faster growth in DeFi protocols.

Blockchain oracle provider RedStone is acquiring Credora to create the first comprehensive platform offering real-time pricing and risk data for decentralized finance markets, the company announced Thursday.

Backed by S&P Global and Coinbase, Credora is a DeFi technology company providing advanced credit risk assessment through a secure, privacy-preserving oracle system. Using trusted execution environments, the platform protects sensitive data while delivering transparent and standardized credit ratings.

Pending standard approvals, the combined entity will take the name Credora by RedStone and debut the first oracle-driven framework for rating risks tied to assets and yield strategies in DeFi.

With the acquisition, RedStone aims to expand its services for DeFi protocols and users, and make DeFi safer, more transparent, and better prepared for institutional adoption, said co-founder Marcin Kazmierczak in a statement.

Data indicates that rated DeFi strategies, such as Morpho Vaults, have grown up to 25% faster than unrated strategies, demonstrating user demand for risk assessment tools.

The merger combines RedStone’s real-time market data with Credora’s independent DeFi ratings, creating a unified system for pricing and risk intelligence. RedStone currently provides data feeds across 110+ chains and rollups, securing over $10 billion in total value locked with zero mispricing events.

Credora’s co-founders, Darshan Vaidya and Matt Ficke, will join RedStone as Strategic Advisors to assist with integration and adoption. The transition to Credora by RedStone is in progress, with ratings to be re-launched and made publicly available to ensure continuity for existing users and partners.