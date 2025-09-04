RedStone acquires DeFi credit rating platform Credora

PANews reported on September 4th that according to CoinDesk, blockchain oracle service provider RedStone announced the acquisition of on-chain credit rating platform Credora. The specific transaction amount was not disclosed. Credora is backed by Coinbase Ventures, S&P, Hashkey, etc. After the acquisition, Credora will operate under the new brand "Credora by RedStone", focusing on risk rating of DeFi assets and income strategies. Credora co-founders Darshan Vaidya and Matt Ficke will serve as strategic advisors to RedStone to assist with integration and promotion. RedStone stated that it will provide rating services similar to S&P and Moody's for the decentralized market.

