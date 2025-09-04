RedStone to Acquire Credora, Debuts First Oracle-Powered DeFi Risk Ratings

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/04 21:22
DeFi
DEFI$0.00158-2.04%

RedStone, one of DeFi’s fastest-growing oracle networks, said it will acquire Credora, an on-chain credit-rating platform backed by Coinbase Ventures, S&P and HashKey, in a deal subject to approval.

In a press release shared with CryptoNews the firms said the combined product will operate as “Credora by RedStone” and, according to the companies, will introduce the industry’s first oracle-powered risk-rating framework for assets and yield strategies across decentralized finance.

The integration aims to give protocols and allocators a single pipe for real-time prices and real-time risk. Company data cited by RedStone indicates DeFi strategies carrying a rating—such as Morpho Vaults—have grown as much as 25%faster than unrated peers, suggesting measurable user demand for standardized risk signals.

Deal Details and Product Scope

Credora’s ratings methodology is built for crypto markets, assessing collateral composition, liquidity, volatility, governance parameters and market structure.

RedStone said it will feed those risk metrics alongside its price oracles, creating a unified interface for protocols to query both price and risk in one call. RedStone explains its feeds have recorded no historical mispricing events, positioning data integrity as a selling point for institutions evaluating on-chain exposure.

“This acquisition allows RedStone to expand services for DeFi protocols and users. Today, Credora is the leading DeFi ratings provider, widely used in Morpho and poised to expand across the broader lending ecosystem,” Marcin Kazmierczak, RedStone co-founder, told me.

“Ratings are a natural extension of our services: we gather and deliver data on-chain, and transparent ratings transform it into actionable intelligence.”

Why It Matters for DeFi

DeFi lacks a common language for risk. Traditional ratings firms built models around corporate and sovereign debt; those frameworks often miss crypto-native dynamics like composability, cross-chain bridges and programmatic liquidations.

The companies say “Credora by RedStone” is designed for these mechanics, with a Consensus Ratings Protocolintended to update as collateral mixes and liquidity conditions shift.

By surfacing standardized scores next to live pricing, lending markets could tune parameters dynamically—for example, adjusting loan-to-value caps, interest bands or reserve factors as underlying risks change—rather than relying on static assumptions or informal heuristics.

Institutional Angle

Institutional interest in on-chain assets is widening—from stablecoins and tokenized bonds to private credit and reinsurance structures—raising the bar on risk transparency.

The firms position the tie-up as a step toward a crypto-native analogue of S&P or Moody’s, with transparency and on-chain verifiability as core design principles.

“We’ve always believed that risk transparency is the cornerstone of sustainable DeFi,” Darshan Vaidya, Credora’s founder, said. “Joining forces with RedStone allows us to scale this mission globally for institutions and individuals alike.”

Next Steps and Launch Timeline

The transition to Credora by RedStone is under way. The companies plan to re-launch public ratings and ship API integrations so risk scores can propagate through RedStone’s feeds to protocols already using its oracles. Credora co-founders Darshan Vaidya and Matt Ficke will join RedStone as strategic advisors to support integration and adoption.

If completed, the deal would give on-chain markets a dual lens—price and risk—baked into the data layer, with the goal of making risk management a default feature of DeFi infrastructure rather than an afterthought.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2792-1.89%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021-18.28%
MAY
MAY$0.04294+0.58%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Share
Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

What happens when raw culture collides with unstoppable market momentum? Meme coins, once brushed aside as internet jokes, are now rewriting the rules of wealth creation. From viral communities to progressive price engines, these tokens no longer whisper, they roar. In 2025, the hunt for the best new meme coins to buy now has never
Memecoin
MEME$0.002396-7.31%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00732-2.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 22:15
Share
Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv&#39;s goal is to build an efficient revenue cycle that continuously returns value to RESOLV holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01205-4.21%
Resolv
RESOLV$0.14005-7.99%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 18:30
Share

Trending News

More

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

SWIFT Chief Executive Targets XRP! "Banks Won't Use XRP!"

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets