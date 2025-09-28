The post Reeve Suspended, Collier Out After Dramatic WNBA Semifinals Game appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Cheryl Reeve of the Minnesota Lynx is restrained by coaches after being ejected during the second half of Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena on September 26, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Lynx 84-76. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images The Phoenix Mercury’s win that gave them a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five WNBA semifinals series against the Minnesota Lynx came on the heels of a clutch defensive play by Alyssa Thomas. But the game was marked by a tumultuous ending that saw a head coach ejected — and later suspended — and a star player injured. With 23.8 seconds left on the clock, Thomas successfully tipped the ball from Napheesa Collier following an inbound, driving across her and sprinting to the other end of the court for a layup that opened an important six-point lead for the Mercury. But it wasn’t only the scoreboard that ended up hurting the Lynx. As Thomas stole the ball from Collier, both players collided, with the Lynx star’s left leg being struck by her opponent. Collier fell with what appeared to be an ankle sprain and was helped to the bench, where she sat with tears in her eyes. She was then taken to the locker room before the final horn. The referees ruled it a clean play, much to the discontent of Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, who stormed toward the official who made the call. She immediately received a technical foul — her second of the game — and was ejected.… The post Reeve Suspended, Collier Out After Dramatic WNBA Semifinals Game appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Cheryl Reeve of the Minnesota Lynx is restrained by coaches after being ejected during the second half of Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena on September 26, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Lynx 84-76. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images The Phoenix Mercury’s win that gave them a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five WNBA semifinals series against the Minnesota Lynx came on the heels of a clutch defensive play by Alyssa Thomas. But the game was marked by a tumultuous ending that saw a head coach ejected — and later suspended — and a star player injured. With 23.8 seconds left on the clock, Thomas successfully tipped the ball from Napheesa Collier following an inbound, driving across her and sprinting to the other end of the court for a layup that opened an important six-point lead for the Mercury. But it wasn’t only the scoreboard that ended up hurting the Lynx. As Thomas stole the ball from Collier, both players collided, with the Lynx star’s left leg being struck by her opponent. Collier fell with what appeared to be an ankle sprain and was helped to the bench, where she sat with tears in her eyes. She was then taken to the locker room before the final horn. The referees ruled it a clean play, much to the discontent of Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, who stormed toward the official who made the call. She immediately received a technical foul — her second of the game — and was ejected.…

Reeve Suspended, Collier Out After Dramatic WNBA Semifinals Game

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 12:37
SQUID MEME
GAME$35.3282+1.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010356-0.31%
Lynex
LYNX$0.00811+4.51%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
The Arena
ARENA$0.007603-7.56%

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Cheryl Reeve of the Minnesota Lynx is restrained by coaches after being ejected during the second half of Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena on September 26, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Lynx 84-76. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Phoenix Mercury’s win that gave them a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five WNBA semifinals series against the Minnesota Lynx came on the heels of a clutch defensive play by Alyssa Thomas. But the game was marked by a tumultuous ending that saw a head coach ejected — and later suspended — and a star player injured.

With 23.8 seconds left on the clock, Thomas successfully tipped the ball from Napheesa Collier following an inbound, driving across her and sprinting to the other end of the court for a layup that opened an important six-point lead for the Mercury. But it wasn’t only the scoreboard that ended up hurting the Lynx.

As Thomas stole the ball from Collier, both players collided, with the Lynx star’s left leg being struck by her opponent. Collier fell with what appeared to be an ankle sprain and was helped to the bench, where she sat with tears in her eyes. She was then taken to the locker room before the final horn.

The referees ruled it a clean play, much to the discontent of Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, who stormed toward the official who made the call. She immediately received a technical foul — her second of the game — and was ejected. Reeve continued to animatedly express her displeasure and had to be contained by guard Natisha Hiedeman and her coaching staff.

Reeve used her postgame press conference time to call for a change in referee leadership in the league, labeling what happened that night as malpractice.

“One of the best players in the league shot zero free throws, zero and she got her shoulder pulled out, and finished the game with her leg being taken out and probably has a fracture. And so this is League. This is what our league wants.” she said. “Okay, but I want to call for a change of leadership at the league level. When it comes to officiating, it’s bad for the game. The officiating crew that we had tonight for the leadership to deem those three people semifinals playoff worthy is [redacted] malpractice.”

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 26: Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx and Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury battle for a loose ball during the first half of Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at PHX Arena on September 26, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The league issued a statement Saturday announcing Reeve had been suspended one game due to her actions and remarks.

“Minnesota Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve has been suspended for one game for her conduct and comments during and following the Lynx’s 84-76 loss to the Mercury at PHX Arena in Phoenix on Friday, it was announced today by the WNBA. Her conduct and comments included aggressively pursuing and verbally abusing a game official on the court, failure to leave the court in a timely manner upon her ejection with 21.8 seconds to play in the fourth quarter, inappropriate comments made to fans when exiting the court, and remarks made in a post-game press conference. Reeve will serve the suspension tomorrow when the Lynx play the Mercury in Game 4 of the teams’ semifinals series in Phoenix.”

Minnesota Lynx To Play Must-Win WNBA Semifinals Without Coach And MVP Runnerup

With Collier’s status uncertain and their head coach sidelined, the Lynx face elimination in Game 4 of the semifinals against the Mercury. Minnesota will need to rally without their leader on the sidelines and with their best player potentially out as they fight to extend the series and force a decisive Game 5.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberta-rodrigues/2025/09/28/reeve-suspended-collier-out-after-dramatic-wnba-semifinals-game/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

MoonBull Shines as the Top Crypto to Buy in 2025

MoonBull Shines as the Top Crypto to Buy in 2025

The post MoonBull Shines as the Top Crypto to Buy in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 07:45 MoonBull shines as the top crypto to buy in 2025, with its presale live, alongside updates from Cat in a Dog’s World and Cheems. Massive rewards, ROI, and excitement await. What if the next meme coin you overlooked turns into the ticket to life-changing wealth? Cryptocurrency is no stranger to wild stories, and MoonBull shines as the top crypto to buy in 2025 with its explosive presale live right now. While Cat in a Dog’s World makes waves with quirky utility and Cheems continues to ride meme culture hype, all eyes are shifting toward MoonBull. This project is not just promising, it is roaring with urgency, dangling the lowest entry prices and exclusive rewards before the rocket takes off. Miss the presale, and the chance may never return. This article will cover all 3 coins: MoonBull, Cat in a Dog’s World, and Cheems. 95% APY Staking and Referral Goldmine: MoonBull Exclusive Rewards You Cannot Ignore At Stage 10, MoonBull lights up the presale stage with one of the boldest features in any meme coin presale to date, a fixed 95% APY staking program that fuels both dreams and passive growth. Imagine staking directly from your dashboard with no hurdles, watching rewards stack daily, and having the freedom to unstake at your discretion. With 14.68 million $MOBU tokens reserved solely for this pool, the design encourages long-term holding without shackling your liquidity. The best part? There’s no minimum stake. Even small holders can ride this rocket to the stars. But that’s not the only showstopper. MoonBull’s referral system is shaking the ground of upcoming crypto presales in 2025. Share your code and watch magic unfold: your invitee gets 15% more tokens while you earn 15% of their purchase instantly. Bigger ambitions? Top referrers also…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010329+2.29%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01556-5.12%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 12:46
Share
Analysis: UK's new digital ID scheme could become a 'target of hackers'

Analysis: UK's new digital ID scheme could become a 'target of hackers'

PANews reported on September 28th, according to Decrypt, that British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced this week a mandatory digital identity plan requiring all UK workers to carry digital ID on their phones. The plan is expected to be fully implemented before Parliament adjourns in 2029. This move has divided tech experts, with privacy advocates concerned about the increased scope and security risks. NymVPN Chief Digital Officer Rob Jardin stated that centralized identity, biometrics, and service access systems create a greater target for hackers. A breach of the system puts everyone at risk, and biometric data, once leaked, cannot be altered. Digital identity could also potentially expand beyond identification to tracking movements and controlling service access. However, some believe a well-designed system is more secure. Umazi CEO Cindy van Niekerk stated that advanced encryption and continuous monitoring can build a resilient infrastructure. Digital identity uses cryptographic credentials to prove identity, giving citizens control over information sharing. Furthermore, integrated verification and decentralized storage systems reduce the risk of data breaches, and decentralized architectures enhance quantum resistance.
SPACE ID
ID$0.1419-3.20%
Movement
MOVE$0.1065-3.18%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000478-4.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/28 13:43
Share
Best Crypto to Buy Now as Bitcoin Price Rumors Point to a Possible $81K Crash

Best Crypto to Buy Now as Bitcoin Price Rumors Point to a Possible $81K Crash

The Bitcoin price is slightly above $109K at the time of writing, and the macroeconomic conditions have made it clear that it is not the best crypto to buy now. However, Donald Trump’s reimposition of tariffs has put the inflation wheels back into “turn on” mode. The Federal Reserve is stuck between keeping rates down […]
Nowchain
NOW$0.0049--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01467-3.86%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001535-2.66%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/28 12:22
Share

Trending News

More

MoonBull Shines as the Top Crypto to Buy in 2025

Analysis: UK's new digital ID scheme could become a 'target of hackers'

Best Crypto to Buy Now as Bitcoin Price Rumors Point to a Possible $81K Crash

XPL Open Interest Surges to Record High

Goedemorgen Bitcoin: bearish signalen, XRP op spannend punt en miners verkrachtig