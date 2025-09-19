Registration for the ETHShanghai Youth Voyage Program is now open, with a maximum subsidy of 200U per person

ETHShanghai Youth Odyssey

The ETHShanghai Youth Odyssey is one of ETHShanghai's most distinctive events. Specifically targeted at young Asian developers, it aims to lower the barrier to entry for them to participate in top Web3 events, allowing more young people the opportunity to come to Shanghai and interact face-to-face with the world's best builders.

Funding scale : The best applicants will be selected and each applicant can receive a transportation subsidy of up to 200U;

: The best applicants will be selected and each applicant can receive a transportation subsidy of up to 200U; Hackathon Co-creation : Voyage Program members are required to participate in the ETHShanghai concurrent hackathon and compete with developers from around the world;

: Voyage Program members are required to participate in the ETHShanghai concurrent hackathon and compete with developers from around the world; Career development support : Outstanding participants will have the opportunity to join the community talent pool, obtain project referral qualifications, and deeply participate in community construction;

: Outstanding participants will have the opportunity to join the community talent pool, obtain project referral qualifications, and deeply participate in community construction; Offline Meetup : In Shanghai, a special Voyage Plan Meetup will be held, inviting Ethereum Core Devs and high-quality project parties to communicate on site to expand the horizons and cognition of young developers.

Project Process

Rolling admissions : We will continuously review application materials and announce the shortlisted applicants in batches at various points in time. Applicants who have already been shortlisted do not need to reapply.

: We will continuously review application materials and announce the shortlisted applicants in batches at various points in time. Applicants who have already been shortlisted do not need to reapply. It is recommended to register as early as possible : those who register in the early batches will be more likely to secure a place in advance.

Screening criteria

If you're a developer, researcher, designer, or operator passionate about Ethereum and Web3! Whether you're a student just starting to explore blockchain or an experienced builder, as long as you're passionate, willing to learn, and eager to grow—this is the stage for you!

We will use a comprehensive weighted selection and interview method to comprehensively evaluate each applicant from four dimensions: technical ability, target group, community contribution, and learning potential, to ensure the selection of fair, diverse, and promising young developers to join this voyage program!

Technical capabilities and project experience (30%) We hope you've explored code, products, or research before. Submitting demos, participating in development, or having a Github project are all plus points.

Target population (30%) Taking into account the cost of transportation and attendance, we will prioritize funding underfunded open source and Ethereum contributors, especially students/developers who have graduated within 3 years.

Community engagement (20%) Have you written articles, translated materials, participated in community discussions, or done volunteer work? These contributions are equally important.

Learning motivation and potential (20%)

We look for genuine enthusiasm and a clear plan. Even if you lack experience, you will receive high marks as long as you demonstrate curiosity and commitment to Ethereum.

Special bonus items

In order to encourage more outstanding young builders, we will give extra points to the following groups:

Top 15 in the 2025 Summer Web3 Internship Program.

The winning team of the casual hackathon "My First DApp";

Volunteer at ETHShanghai.

The above standards are for reference only. The organizer reserves the right of final interpretation.

How to Apply

1. Application Submission

Application link: https://tally.so/r/mVKrV6

Application period: September 19 - October 3

>Sign up now and let’s sail together!

2. Project team scoring

Assign scores based on the weights of the above-mentioned screening criteria.

3. Final Confirmation

The project team will select the best candidates based on their overall performance. A confirmation email will be sent to the selected developers via the ETHShanghai Youth Odyssey contact email address ( [email protected] ) before October 10th.

The admission list will be announced on the Twitter account (@EthereumSH) and the TG community ( https://t.me/ETHPandaOrg ). Follow the account and join the community to keep up to date with the latest developments.

(P.S. Please prepare your itinerary and visa in advance to ensure a smooth trip. Reimbursement will be made based on the actual airfare provided in the receipt. Each person can receive a maximum of 200 U in transportation subsidies. Any expenses exceeding this amount will be borne by the applicant.)

4. Sponsor and support young students

We warmly welcome small sponsorships (starting from 500U). All funds will be used to support young students. Your support can help us increase the maximum number of sponsorships and allow more outstanding young people to participate in sponsorship. Please contact:

Telegram: @brucexu_eth (specify "Sponsorship")

Email: [email protected] (Subject "Youth Odyssey Sponsorship") Payment methods will be provided after contacting us.

We sincerely thank the donors of the Voyage Program: ETHShanghai Treasury, Liu Bing, and past donors of the Voyage Program. Your generosity supports the growth of young people!

???? Contact

[1] Email: [email protected]

[2] Telegram: https://t.me/ETHPandaOrg

[3] Contact us on Telegram: @Echo_2333, @brucexu_eth

[4] Contact person in charge: a1137077228 (Echo)

Previous Reviews

Since its launch, the ETHPanda Youth Odyssey program has been dedicated to helping young developers in the Chinese-speaking world overcome language, cultural, and financial barriers, participate in international Ethereum events, and promote global ecosystem exchange. The program achieved fruitful results in its inaugural launch at previous Devcon and ETHGlobal Bangkok events. Funded teams secured one Finalist (only the top 10 projects were selected from over 700 entries), and eight projects won 17 awards across multiple tracks, with a total prize pool exceeding 22,000 U.

The Voyage Program continues to evolve, extending to the ETHAsia Youth Odyssey (Web3 Carnival in Hong Kong) in April 2025 to support even more young builders in Asia. Vitalik Buterin personally attended the event to engage with young developers face-to-face, answering technical questions and discussing ecosystem perspectives. This demonstrates our long-term commitment to young hackers: from financial support to career development, helping them integrate into the global Web3 ecosystem.

Registration is now open for the ETHShanghai 2025 Hackathon! Applications are now open for the ETHShanghai Youth Voyage Program. Whether you're just starting out or a seasoned builder, come to Shanghai to expand Ethereum and shape an open future . Your Web3 journey begins here!

Introduction of the organizer

Wanxiang Blockchain Lab was established in 2015 by China Wanxiang Holdings Co., Ltd. It brings together experts in the field to conduct research and discussion on technology development, commercial applications, industrial strategy, etc., providing guidance for entrepreneurs, reference for industry development and policy formulation, and promoting the progress and development of blockchain technology in serving the social economy.

ETHPanda is an Ethereum community composed of Chinese-speaking builders. It is committed to connecting Chinese-speaking builders with the international Ethereum ecosystem through education, public services, events, and technological innovation, and jointly promoting the continued development and innovation of Ethereum.

PANews is a leading think tank information platform in the field of blockchain and Web3.0, created by traditional media professionals and senior industry professionals.

TinTinLand is a leading Web3 developer ecosystem platform in the Asia-Pacific region, with a community of over 200,000 developers. With a foundation in technical education, we integrate ecosystem resources and provide full-cycle growth support to help projects precisely connect with the Asia-Pacific developer market, establish long-term technical influence, and achieve sustainable ecosystem growth.