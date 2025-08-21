REI Network Joins Orochi Network to Advance Privacy-Preserving Web3 Data Solutions

REI Network, an EVM-compatible decentralized blockchain, has partnered with Orochi Network, a Verifiable Data Layer for real-world assets (RWAs). The partnership aims to integrate advanced technologies to improve data efficiency, privacy, and integrity for users and developers. In line with REI Network’s official social media announcement, the partnership intends to transform decentralized applications (dApps). Keeping this in view, the development is poised to expedite the development of streamlined data-led applications on the EVM-compatible and zero-fee L1 blockchain of REI Network.
The partnership between REI Network and Orochi Network takes into account leveraging the next-gen cryptographic technologies for the provision of verifiable data solutions for Web3. In addition to this, the collaboration also utilizes the Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs), Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), and Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE). These services guarantee the conversion of the real-world data into robust privacy-preserving proofs. As a result of this, the builders can seamlessly develop scalable and secure dApps on REI Network by using the cutting-edge instruments.
According to REI Network, with this initiative, the developers can reach a more resilient, scalable, privacy-focused environment for cutting-edge dApp development. Additionally, merger of the verifiable data supply and ZK-data-rollups of Orochi Network with zero-fee, EVM-compatible blockchain of REI Network offers rapid deployments. Moreover, it also enables improved security and reduced costs for the dApps, strengthening builders in a compliant, privacy-focused, and trustless setting.