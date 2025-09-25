BitcoinWorld Remarkable Bitcoin Decoupling: What It Means for Global Markets Have you ever noticed how some things just seem to move together in the financial world? For a long time, many analysts observed a fascinating pattern with Bitcoin: its price often mirrored movements in the global M2 money supply, typically with about a 70-day lag. But what if that predictable dance has suddenly stopped? According to Joe Consorti, head of growth at the Bitcoin custody firm Theya, we are now witnessing a significant shift. He points out that the historical correlation between Bitcoin’s price and the global M2 money supply has ceased since May. This development, which we can call the Bitcoin decoupling, marks a new chapter in understanding how the leading cryptocurrency behaves. What’s Behind the Remarkable Bitcoin Decoupling? Joe Consorti’s analysis reveals a pivotal moment for Bitcoin. For years, the 70-day lag between Bitcoin’s price and the global M2 money supply was a key indicator for many. This meant that changes in the amount of money circulating globally would eventually influence Bitcoin’s value. However, that pattern is no longer holding true. Since May, Bitcoin has embarked on a new, independent path. This Bitcoin decoupling suggests that its price movements are now being driven by different factors, moving away from the direct influence of broader monetary aggregates. It’s a noteworthy change because it challenges long-held assumptions about Bitcoin’s market drivers. While gold continues to show a near one-to-one correlation with the M2 metric, Bitcoin is charting its own course, signaling a potential maturation of the asset. Understanding Global M2: Why Does It Matter for Asset Prices? To fully grasp the significance of this Bitcoin decoupling, it’s helpful to understand what global M2 money supply actually is. Simply put, M2 represents a broad measure of the total money circulating in an economy. This includes: Cash Checking deposits Savings deposits Money market accounts Historically, an increase in M2 often indicates more money chasing a relatively fixed supply of assets, which can lead to inflation and higher asset prices. This is why many traditional assets, like gold, tend to move in tandem with M2, acting as a hedge against currency devaluation. The fact that gold maintains this strong correlation while Bitcoin breaks away highlights a fundamental shift in their respective market roles and investor perceptions. Navigating New Market Waters: Implications of Bitcoin Decoupling Consorti suggests that this significant shift is unfolding amid a complex global economic landscape, characterized by a weaker U.S. dollar and heightened geopolitical risks. These broader macroeconomic factors are likely contributing to the changing asset correlations we are observing. The implications of this Bitcoin decoupling are substantial for investors and market watchers alike: Changing Asset Perceptions: Gold is traditionally seen as the ultimate safe-haven asset, attracting capital during times of crisis and uncertainty. Bitcoin, however, is increasingly viewed differently. Bitcoin as ‘Risk-On’: Consorti explains that Bitcoin is now perceived as an asset that moves more significantly in a ‘risk-on’ environment. This means that when investors feel confident and are willing to take on more risk for higher potential returns, Bitcoin tends to perform strongly. Independent Drivers: This new behavior suggests that Bitcoin’s price might be influenced more by crypto-specific adoption, technological advancements, regulatory clarity, or unique supply-demand dynamics within the digital asset space, rather than just broad monetary policy. This evolving narrative requires a fresh perspective on how Bitcoin fits into a diversified investment portfolio. What Does This Mean for Your Crypto Strategy? The observation of a Bitcoin decoupling from global M2 money supply presents both challenges and opportunities for investors. It means that relying solely on past correlations might no longer be an effective strategy. Here are some actionable insights to consider: Re-evaluate Investment Theses: It’s crucial to reassess why you hold Bitcoin. Is it purely an inflation hedge, or are you recognizing its potential as a growth asset in a ‘risk-on’ environment? Broaden Your Analysis: Look beyond just M2. Pay attention to other macroeconomic indicators, geopolitical events, and, critically, developments within the cryptocurrency ecosystem itself. Diversification Remains Key: As correlations shift, maintaining a diversified portfolio across different asset classes and within the crypto space can help mitigate risks. Stay Informed: The crypto market is dynamic. Continuously learning about new analyses and market shifts, like this Bitcoin decoupling, is essential for making informed decisions. This period of shifting correlations could define Bitcoin’s role for years to come. The Bitcoin decoupling from global M2 money supply is a truly remarkable development. It signifies a potential maturation of Bitcoin as an asset, with its movements now seemingly less tethered to traditional monetary metrics and more influenced by a complex interplay of risk sentiment and unique crypto-market dynamics. While gold continues its traditional role, Bitcoin is forging its own path, offering investors a new lens through which to view its value and potential. Understanding these evolving correlations is paramount for navigating the exciting, yet ever-changing, landscape of digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the global M2 money supply? A1: The global M2 money supply is a broad measure of the total amount of money circulating in an economy, including physical currency, checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market funds. It’s often used as an indicator of liquidity and potential inflationary pressures. Q2: How did Bitcoin’s price previously correlate with M2? A2: Historically, Bitcoin’s price often showed a correlation with the global M2 money supply, typically with a lag of about 70 days. This meant that increases or decreases in M2 would often precede similar movements in Bitcoin’s price. Q3: Why is Bitcoin decoupling from M2 now? A3: According to analyst Joe Consorti, this Bitcoin decoupling has occurred since May. He suggests it’s happening amidst a weaker U.S. dollar and heightened geopolitical risks, leading to a re-evaluation of asset correlations and Bitcoin’s role as a ‘risk-on’ asset. Q4: Does this make Bitcoin more or less risky? A4: The decoupling doesn’t inherently make Bitcoin more or less risky, but it changes the nature of its risk. It suggests Bitcoin’s price movements may be driven by different factors, potentially increasing its volatility in ‘risk-on’ environments and requiring investors to adapt their risk assessment strategies. Q5: How does gold’s correlation with M2 compare to Bitcoin’s? A5: While Bitcoin is decoupling, gold continues to show a near one-to-one correlation with the global M2 money supply. This reinforces gold’s traditional role as a safe-haven asset and an inflation hedge, contrasting with Bitcoin’s evolving ‘risk-on’ perception. Q6: What should investors do in light of this Bitcoin decoupling? A6: Investors should re-evaluate their investment theses, broaden their market analysis beyond traditional correlations, and consider how Bitcoin fits into a diversified portfolio as a dynamic asset influenced by both macro and crypto-specific factors. If you found this analysis insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Understanding these shifts is crucial for anyone navigating the evolving world of digital assets. Share on social media to spark a conversation about Bitcoin’s future! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Remarkable Bitcoin Decoupling: What It Means for Global Markets first appeared on BitcoinWorld.BitcoinWorld Remarkable Bitcoin Decoupling: What It Means for Global Markets Have you ever noticed how some things just seem to move together in the financial world? For a long time, many analysts observed a fascinating pattern with Bitcoin: its price often mirrored movements in the global M2 money supply, typically with about a 70-day lag. But what if that predictable dance has suddenly stopped? According to Joe Consorti, head of growth at the Bitcoin custody firm Theya, we are now witnessing a significant shift. He points out that the historical correlation between Bitcoin’s price and the global M2 money supply has ceased since May. This development, which we can call the Bitcoin decoupling, marks a new chapter in understanding how the leading cryptocurrency behaves. What’s Behind the Remarkable Bitcoin Decoupling? Joe Consorti’s analysis reveals a pivotal moment for Bitcoin. For years, the 70-day lag between Bitcoin’s price and the global M2 money supply was a key indicator for many. This meant that changes in the amount of money circulating globally would eventually influence Bitcoin’s value. However, that pattern is no longer holding true. Since May, Bitcoin has embarked on a new, independent path. This Bitcoin decoupling suggests that its price movements are now being driven by different factors, moving away from the direct influence of broader monetary aggregates. It’s a noteworthy change because it challenges long-held assumptions about Bitcoin’s market drivers. While gold continues to show a near one-to-one correlation with the M2 metric, Bitcoin is charting its own course, signaling a potential maturation of the asset. Understanding Global M2: Why Does It Matter for Asset Prices? To fully grasp the significance of this Bitcoin decoupling, it’s helpful to understand what global M2 money supply actually is. Simply put, M2 represents a broad measure of the total money circulating in an economy. This includes: Cash Checking deposits Savings deposits Money market accounts Historically, an increase in M2 often indicates more money chasing a relatively fixed supply of assets, which can lead to inflation and higher asset prices. This is why many traditional assets, like gold, tend to move in tandem with M2, acting as a hedge against currency devaluation. The fact that gold maintains this strong correlation while Bitcoin breaks away highlights a fundamental shift in their respective market roles and investor perceptions. Navigating New Market Waters: Implications of Bitcoin Decoupling Consorti suggests that this significant shift is unfolding amid a complex global economic landscape, characterized by a weaker U.S. dollar and heightened geopolitical risks. These broader macroeconomic factors are likely contributing to the changing asset correlations we are observing. The implications of this Bitcoin decoupling are substantial for investors and market watchers alike: Changing Asset Perceptions: Gold is traditionally seen as the ultimate safe-haven asset, attracting capital during times of crisis and uncertainty. Bitcoin, however, is increasingly viewed differently. Bitcoin as ‘Risk-On’: Consorti explains that Bitcoin is now perceived as an asset that moves more significantly in a ‘risk-on’ environment. This means that when investors feel confident and are willing to take on more risk for higher potential returns, Bitcoin tends to perform strongly. Independent Drivers: This new behavior suggests that Bitcoin’s price might be influenced more by crypto-specific adoption, technological advancements, regulatory clarity, or unique supply-demand dynamics within the digital asset space, rather than just broad monetary policy. This evolving narrative requires a fresh perspective on how Bitcoin fits into a diversified investment portfolio. What Does This Mean for Your Crypto Strategy? The observation of a Bitcoin decoupling from global M2 money supply presents both challenges and opportunities for investors. It means that relying solely on past correlations might no longer be an effective strategy. Here are some actionable insights to consider: Re-evaluate Investment Theses: It’s crucial to reassess why you hold Bitcoin. Is it purely an inflation hedge, or are you recognizing its potential as a growth asset in a ‘risk-on’ environment? Broaden Your Analysis: Look beyond just M2. Pay attention to other macroeconomic indicators, geopolitical events, and, critically, developments within the cryptocurrency ecosystem itself. Diversification Remains Key: As correlations shift, maintaining a diversified portfolio across different asset classes and within the crypto space can help mitigate risks. Stay Informed: The crypto market is dynamic. Continuously learning about new analyses and market shifts, like this Bitcoin decoupling, is essential for making informed decisions. This period of shifting correlations could define Bitcoin’s role for years to come. The Bitcoin decoupling from global M2 money supply is a truly remarkable development. It signifies a potential maturation of Bitcoin as an asset, with its movements now seemingly less tethered to traditional monetary metrics and more influenced by a complex interplay of risk sentiment and unique crypto-market dynamics. While gold continues its traditional role, Bitcoin is forging its own path, offering investors a new lens through which to view its value and potential. Understanding these evolving correlations is paramount for navigating the exciting, yet ever-changing, landscape of digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the global M2 money supply? A1: The global M2 money supply is a broad measure of the total amount of money circulating in an economy, including physical currency, checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market funds. It’s often used as an indicator of liquidity and potential inflationary pressures. Q2: How did Bitcoin’s price previously correlate with M2? A2: Historically, Bitcoin’s price often showed a correlation with the global M2 money supply, typically with a lag of about 70 days. This meant that increases or decreases in M2 would often precede similar movements in Bitcoin’s price. Q3: Why is Bitcoin decoupling from M2 now? A3: According to analyst Joe Consorti, this Bitcoin decoupling has occurred since May. He suggests it’s happening amidst a weaker U.S. dollar and heightened geopolitical risks, leading to a re-evaluation of asset correlations and Bitcoin’s role as a ‘risk-on’ asset. Q4: Does this make Bitcoin more or less risky? A4: The decoupling doesn’t inherently make Bitcoin more or less risky, but it changes the nature of its risk. It suggests Bitcoin’s price movements may be driven by different factors, potentially increasing its volatility in ‘risk-on’ environments and requiring investors to adapt their risk assessment strategies. Q5: How does gold’s correlation with M2 compare to Bitcoin’s? A5: While Bitcoin is decoupling, gold continues to show a near one-to-one correlation with the global M2 money supply. This reinforces gold’s traditional role as a safe-haven asset and an inflation hedge, contrasting with Bitcoin’s evolving ‘risk-on’ perception. Q6: What should investors do in light of this Bitcoin decoupling? A6: Investors should re-evaluate their investment theses, broaden their market analysis beyond traditional correlations, and consider how Bitcoin fits into a diversified portfolio as a dynamic asset influenced by both macro and crypto-specific factors. If you found this analysis insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Understanding these shifts is crucial for anyone navigating the evolving world of digital assets. Share on social media to spark a conversation about Bitcoin’s future! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Remarkable Bitcoin Decoupling: What It Means for Global Markets first appeared on BitcoinWorld.

Remarkable Bitcoin Decoupling: What It Means for Global Markets

By: Coinstats
2025/09/25 13:45
Everscale
EVER$0.01644-4.30%
Movement
MOVE$0.1132-2.99%
JOE
JOE$0.1652-7.24%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00553-0.71%
MAY
MAY$0.03881-2.63%

BitcoinWorld

Remarkable Bitcoin Decoupling: What It Means for Global Markets

Have you ever noticed how some things just seem to move together in the financial world? For a long time, many analysts observed a fascinating pattern with Bitcoin: its price often mirrored movements in the global M2 money supply, typically with about a 70-day lag. But what if that predictable dance has suddenly stopped?

According to Joe Consorti, head of growth at the Bitcoin custody firm Theya, we are now witnessing a significant shift. He points out that the historical correlation between Bitcoin’s price and the global M2 money supply has ceased since May. This development, which we can call the Bitcoin decoupling, marks a new chapter in understanding how the leading cryptocurrency behaves.

What’s Behind the Remarkable Bitcoin Decoupling?

Joe Consorti’s analysis reveals a pivotal moment for Bitcoin. For years, the 70-day lag between Bitcoin’s price and the global M2 money supply was a key indicator for many. This meant that changes in the amount of money circulating globally would eventually influence Bitcoin’s value.

However, that pattern is no longer holding true. Since May, Bitcoin has embarked on a new, independent path. This Bitcoin decoupling suggests that its price movements are now being driven by different factors, moving away from the direct influence of broader monetary aggregates.

It’s a noteworthy change because it challenges long-held assumptions about Bitcoin’s market drivers. While gold continues to show a near one-to-one correlation with the M2 metric, Bitcoin is charting its own course, signaling a potential maturation of the asset.

Understanding Global M2: Why Does It Matter for Asset Prices?

To fully grasp the significance of this Bitcoin decoupling, it’s helpful to understand what global M2 money supply actually is. Simply put, M2 represents a broad measure of the total money circulating in an economy. This includes:

  • Cash
  • Checking deposits
  • Savings deposits
  • Money market accounts

Historically, an increase in M2 often indicates more money chasing a relatively fixed supply of assets, which can lead to inflation and higher asset prices. This is why many traditional assets, like gold, tend to move in tandem with M2, acting as a hedge against currency devaluation.

The fact that gold maintains this strong correlation while Bitcoin breaks away highlights a fundamental shift in their respective market roles and investor perceptions.

Navigating New Market Waters: Implications of Bitcoin Decoupling

Consorti suggests that this significant shift is unfolding amid a complex global economic landscape, characterized by a weaker U.S. dollar and heightened geopolitical risks. These broader macroeconomic factors are likely contributing to the changing asset correlations we are observing.

The implications of this Bitcoin decoupling are substantial for investors and market watchers alike:

  • Changing Asset Perceptions: Gold is traditionally seen as the ultimate safe-haven asset, attracting capital during times of crisis and uncertainty. Bitcoin, however, is increasingly viewed differently.
  • Bitcoin as ‘Risk-On’: Consorti explains that Bitcoin is now perceived as an asset that moves more significantly in a ‘risk-on’ environment. This means that when investors feel confident and are willing to take on more risk for higher potential returns, Bitcoin tends to perform strongly.
  • Independent Drivers: This new behavior suggests that Bitcoin’s price might be influenced more by crypto-specific adoption, technological advancements, regulatory clarity, or unique supply-demand dynamics within the digital asset space, rather than just broad monetary policy.

This evolving narrative requires a fresh perspective on how Bitcoin fits into a diversified investment portfolio.

What Does This Mean for Your Crypto Strategy?

The observation of a Bitcoin decoupling from global M2 money supply presents both challenges and opportunities for investors. It means that relying solely on past correlations might no longer be an effective strategy.

Here are some actionable insights to consider:

  • Re-evaluate Investment Theses: It’s crucial to reassess why you hold Bitcoin. Is it purely an inflation hedge, or are you recognizing its potential as a growth asset in a ‘risk-on’ environment?
  • Broaden Your Analysis: Look beyond just M2. Pay attention to other macroeconomic indicators, geopolitical events, and, critically, developments within the cryptocurrency ecosystem itself.
  • Diversification Remains Key: As correlations shift, maintaining a diversified portfolio across different asset classes and within the crypto space can help mitigate risks.
  • Stay Informed: The crypto market is dynamic. Continuously learning about new analyses and market shifts, like this Bitcoin decoupling, is essential for making informed decisions.

This period of shifting correlations could define Bitcoin’s role for years to come.

The Bitcoin decoupling from global M2 money supply is a truly remarkable development. It signifies a potential maturation of Bitcoin as an asset, with its movements now seemingly less tethered to traditional monetary metrics and more influenced by a complex interplay of risk sentiment and unique crypto-market dynamics. While gold continues its traditional role, Bitcoin is forging its own path, offering investors a new lens through which to view its value and potential. Understanding these evolving correlations is paramount for navigating the exciting, yet ever-changing, landscape of digital assets.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the global M2 money supply?
A1: The global M2 money supply is a broad measure of the total amount of money circulating in an economy, including physical currency, checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market funds. It’s often used as an indicator of liquidity and potential inflationary pressures.

Q2: How did Bitcoin’s price previously correlate with M2?
A2: Historically, Bitcoin’s price often showed a correlation with the global M2 money supply, typically with a lag of about 70 days. This meant that increases or decreases in M2 would often precede similar movements in Bitcoin’s price.

Q3: Why is Bitcoin decoupling from M2 now?
A3: According to analyst Joe Consorti, this Bitcoin decoupling has occurred since May. He suggests it’s happening amidst a weaker U.S. dollar and heightened geopolitical risks, leading to a re-evaluation of asset correlations and Bitcoin’s role as a ‘risk-on’ asset.

Q4: Does this make Bitcoin more or less risky?
A4: The decoupling doesn’t inherently make Bitcoin more or less risky, but it changes the nature of its risk. It suggests Bitcoin’s price movements may be driven by different factors, potentially increasing its volatility in ‘risk-on’ environments and requiring investors to adapt their risk assessment strategies.

Q5: How does gold’s correlation with M2 compare to Bitcoin’s?
A5: While Bitcoin is decoupling, gold continues to show a near one-to-one correlation with the global M2 money supply. This reinforces gold’s traditional role as a safe-haven asset and an inflation hedge, contrasting with Bitcoin’s evolving ‘risk-on’ perception.

Q6: What should investors do in light of this Bitcoin decoupling?
A6: Investors should re-evaluate their investment theses, broaden their market analysis beyond traditional correlations, and consider how Bitcoin fits into a diversified portfolio as a dynamic asset influenced by both macro and crypto-specific factors.

If you found this analysis insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Understanding these shifts is crucial for anyone navigating the evolving world of digital assets. Share on social media to spark a conversation about Bitcoin’s future!

To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action.

This post Remarkable Bitcoin Decoupling: What It Means for Global Markets first appeared on BitcoinWorld.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

The post Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, stated that there should be uniform cryptocurrency regulation in the country. At this point, Coinbase sent a letter to the US Department of Justice requesting that federal regulators prevent state regulations from conflicting with national crypto policies and ensure uniform regulatory clarity. Coinbase’s request comes after the state of Oregon filed a lawsuit against Coinbase for unregistered securities, despite the SEC withdrawing its lawsuit against the cryptocurrency exchange. Coinbase states that although the country’s top regulator, the SEC, withdrew its lawsuit, states are filing lawsuits in defiance of the SEC’s decision. In the letter, addressed by Coinbase Legal Counsel Paul Grewal, he stated: “Despite the Trump administration’s positive regulatory efforts, crypto companies are being negatively impacted by states’ flawed interpretations of securities laws and their divergent actions. If Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, we have a problem. It has long been clear that the current patchwork of state laws is not only inefficient, but also slows innovation and harms consumers. At this point, the Justice Department should take steps to address the pressing issues by calling on Congress to step in and enact comprehensive and uniform regulations.” Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield filed a lawsuit against Coinbase last April, alleging that Coinbase was promoting the sale of unregistered cryptocurrencies to individuals in Oregon. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/coinbase-issues-cryptocurrency-call-to-us-justice-department-solve-urgent-problems/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.623-0.90%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015929-3.35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:06
Share
The final 11 days of the $700 million airdrop: Aster's arbitrage strategies and team strategies explained

The final 11 days of the $700 million airdrop: Aster's arbitrage strategies and team strategies explained

Pulling up the market is the best publicity. In just one week, the Aster platform surpassed 710,000 new users, and its perpetual contract trading volume reached $21.112 billion over the past 24 hours, more than double that of established DeFi derivatives platform Hyperliquid. The platform's TVL reached $1.744 billion, with 24-hour revenue of $7.12 million, placing it second only to stablecoin giants Tether and Circle in overall revenue rankings. In addition to "Can ASTER still be purchased?", "Can Aster still be swiped?" is also a frequently asked question. There are 11 days left in Aster's second season airdrop. The airdrop pool holds 4% of the total supply, approximately 320 million ASTER tokens. This means that at the time of writing, the S2 airdrop is worth over $700 million, calculated at the price of $ASTER$2.3. Against this backdrop, BlockBeats has compiled a list of Aster's most important airdrop strategies. 1. Aster × Backpack Hedge Arbitrage Strategy This is currently the most common strategy for brushing points. The core step is that two trading platforms (such as Backpack and Aster) simultaneously place orders in opposite directions for the same asset to achieve "point brushing + capture the difference in transaction fees." The only thing to note is that Aster uses "market orders" because Aster gets double points for taking orders. The detailed steps are to place a "limit order" on Backpack to short $ASTER and earn order-making points; then use a "market order" on Aster to execute the order immediately. Market orders must be executed quickly, otherwise one side may remain unfilled, creating a one-sided exposure. You need to decide how much weight to give to holding time and opening frequency. The longer you hold a position, the higher your points will be, but the maximum number of points is twice your weekly trading volume. To prevent being targeted by a Sybil, try modifying various parameters, such as the opening amount, opening multiplier, and opening direction. Avoid using the same parameters repeatedly, as high-frequency hedging may trigger risk control and Sybil attacks. Beginners should start with small amounts and gradually increase the multiplier and amount as they become more familiar with the process. 2. Eating Funding Rate This strategy is based on the swiping between two trading platforms, and the operation goes a step further to consume the funding rate. This primarily utilizes the perpetual contract funding mechanism. When the funding rate is positive, shorting the perpetual contract earns funding; when the funding rate is negative, going long on the perpetual contract earns funding. Funding rates typically vary between trading platforms. For example, the tool below shows the difference in funding rates, suitable opening positions, and APRs across various trading platforms. Data source: hibot Continue to use the previous Backpack (limit order) + Aster (market taker) method for spot hedging to earn points. Net profit = Point value + Funding rate income - Transaction fee cost - Slippage loss. Be sure to consider the trading platform's fee structure. Fees are generally categorized into two types: Taker orders, which are immediately executed and have higher fees; Maker orders, which are placed on the order book awaiting execution and have lower fees. Because real-time monitoring is required, this approach is best suited for experienced traders, or those using funding rate bots. Be mindful of latency and reconciliation across multiple accounts and trading platforms. Funding rate arbitrage typically spans longer periods than point arbitrage, so don't neglect position management. 3. Convert deposits to USDF In addition to the hedging and funding rate strategies mentioned above, Aster also offers a relatively low-risk, passive income-generating option: the "Trade & Earn" system based on USDF and asBNB. This product builds on Aster's predecessor's experience in stashed asset liquidity. Essentially, it combines trading and financial management, allowing users to maintain active trading while enjoying stable annualized returns. Currently, USDF offers an annualized yield (APY) of approximately 16.7%. There are two ways to participate: first, deposit rewards, which automatically accrue interest as long as you hold at least 1 USDF in your account. Second, trading rewards, which have slightly higher requirements, require users to be active at least two days per week and have a cumulative trading volume of over 2,000 USDT. Once these requirements are met, the system will distribute rewards the following week, directly depositing them into your trading account and automatically reinvesting them. In addition to USDF, Aster also offers asBNB, a similar asset with similar functionality and logic to USDF. Users can exchange BNB or slisBNB for asBNB, which can be used as margin and enjoy an annualized return of approximately 9.1%. Furthermore, Aster has incorporated a "double points" incentive into its trading system. If you choose to use USDF or asBNB as collateral, your trading points will be doubled, and the weekly trading volume cap will be doubled. This makes using these two assets almost a must for players seeking airdrop points or rebate rewards, effectively combining interest income with points benefits. In addition, holding $ASTER will give you a 5% fee discount, so it is best to hold a certain amount of $ASTER in each wallet. 4. Fleet Bonus Individual players earning points only yields limited benefits. However, if you can form a "team" and expand your network through invitations, you can leverage the points generated by others' transactions and further increase your share of the network through team rankings. In the long run, the points earned by a single account through individual transactions may be far less than the total contribution of an active team. Therefore, "invitations + teams" will become the key to widening the gap between players in the later stages. The core logic is to integrate the forces around you into a team through the two-level mechanisms of "recommendation" and "team contribution" to gain blessings for your own points. Specifically, referral rewards are divided into two tiers: If you invite a first-level user, you receive 10% of their RH points. If you invite a second-level user (i.e., someone your subordinate invites), you receive a 5% share of their points. However, please note that this share only applies to their transaction points, not referral points or team points themselves, to avoid "unlimited nesting doll" situations. Aster also introduced the concept of Team Points. Think of it as a team. Each team's points are settled on T+1 and compared against other teams. Before final points distribution, the system also makes some fairness adjustments, including limiting large-scale monopolies and smoothing out unusual fluctuations. In other words, team rewards aren't just about "the more people I invite, the better," but rather a comprehensive evaluation of "team activity" and "overall contribution." Ultimately, these points will be converted into your share of the platform-wide points pool on a weekly basis, directly determining how much rewards you'll receive in the upcoming $ASTER airdrop. Simply put: referrals give you a stable 10%/5% share; team points determine whether you can climb to the top of the leaderboard and receive higher bonuses. There are 11 days left in Aster’s second season airdrop. The airdrop pool accounts for 4% of the supply, which is approximately 320 million ASTER. As of the time of writing, the S2 airdrop is worth more than $700 million. Faced with such massive user growth and a complex points ecosystem, the Aster team has also made a clear statement: professional market makers will be excluded from the Rh points system and will not be eligible for $ASTER token airdrops. In the current second phase of Rh points calculation, pure spot holding and trading are not included in the points system, but this does not mean that spot trading is worthless. From the official statement, it is not difficult to infer that the airdrop rules in the third quarter are likely to include spot trading back in the points calculation. Therefore, there are still many opportunities for retail investors. However, it is important to note that the market is currently overheated, with FOM sentiment increasing, a proliferation of trading scripts, and the uncertainty surrounding the second quarter airdrop. Therefore, competition is still relatively fierce, and users need to be aware of the risks. Original link
Aster
ASTER$2.0912-8.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08299-2.76%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00159-9.19%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 15:00
Share
Hyperliquid USDH Stablecoin Launches With $8.8M Trading Volume

Hyperliquid USDH Stablecoin Launches With $8.8M Trading Volume

TLDR Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin went live Wednesday with $2 million in early trading volume on the USDH/USDC pair Native Markets won the rights to issue USDH through a validator vote on September 14 after a competitive bidding process The stablecoin is backed by cash and US Treasury securities, managed through Stripe’s Bridge tokenization platform USDH [...] The post Hyperliquid USDH Stablecoin Launches With $8.8M Trading Volume appeared first on CoinCentral.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01501+6.98%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.01%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06636-2.91%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/25 15:13
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

The final 11 days of the $700 million airdrop: Aster's arbitrage strategies and team strategies explained

Hyperliquid USDH Stablecoin Launches With $8.8M Trading Volume

Sui Healthcare: Revolutionizing the $290B Market with AI and Blockchain

Coinbase and Cloudflare Launch x402 Foundation, Ushering in Machine-to-Machine Payments