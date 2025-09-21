The post Remittix Backed As The Best Crypto To Buy Now, Followed By Cardano & Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 18:50 The hunt for the Best Crypto To Buy Now has narrowed to three names that keep showing up on screens. Cardano is testing higher ranges as traders eye a push toward $1 with liquidations clustered near key levels, while Solana keeps riding fresh institutional headlines and multi-month highs. Remittix (RTX) is being positioned as the standout with real-world PayFi utility and fast-moving product milestones that many believe could outpace large caps in percentage terms. Side by side, these three tell a clear story about momentum, access, and practical use in the current market. Cardano Today And Where Price Could Go Next Cardano price has pressed against the upper band of its recent range, with traders tracking support resistance just under $1. A liquidation pocket near the $0.96 area has sharpened the focus on a clean break, since a slip to $0.87 would invalidate the short burst of strength. Broader roundups also pointed to steady interest as capital rotated across majors and quality mid-caps. This keeps Cardano on the shortlist next to Solana and Remittix for traders who watch momentum and confirmation levels. Solana Strength And Fund Flows Solana has drawn a fresh wave of attention after a corporate treasury pivot that explicitly targets long-term SOL accumulation. Reports detailed a $300 million raise tied to a public company rebrand and an intent to become a major Solana treasury, a headline that coincided with a powerful move through the $250 range. With corporate demand and technicals aligned, Solana stays near the top of watch lists along with Cardano and Remittix. Remittix Versus Large Caps In The Best Crypto To Buy Now Debate Remittix enters this comparison from a lower base, which increases the percentage potential relative to Cardano and Solana. It positions itself as a… The post Remittix Backed As The Best Crypto To Buy Now, Followed By Cardano & Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 18:50 The hunt for the Best Crypto To Buy Now has narrowed to three names that keep showing up on screens. Cardano is testing higher ranges as traders eye a push toward $1 with liquidations clustered near key levels, while Solana keeps riding fresh institutional headlines and multi-month highs. Remittix (RTX) is being positioned as the standout with real-world PayFi utility and fast-moving product milestones that many believe could outpace large caps in percentage terms. Side by side, these three tell a clear story about momentum, access, and practical use in the current market. Cardano Today And Where Price Could Go Next Cardano price has pressed against the upper band of its recent range, with traders tracking support resistance just under $1. A liquidation pocket near the $0.96 area has sharpened the focus on a clean break, since a slip to $0.87 would invalidate the short burst of strength. Broader roundups also pointed to steady interest as capital rotated across majors and quality mid-caps. This keeps Cardano on the shortlist next to Solana and Remittix for traders who watch momentum and confirmation levels. Solana Strength And Fund Flows Solana has drawn a fresh wave of attention after a corporate treasury pivot that explicitly targets long-term SOL accumulation. Reports detailed a $300 million raise tied to a public company rebrand and an intent to become a major Solana treasury, a headline that coincided with a powerful move through the $250 range. With corporate demand and technicals aligned, Solana stays near the top of watch lists along with Cardano and Remittix. Remittix Versus Large Caps In The Best Crypto To Buy Now Debate Remittix enters this comparison from a lower base, which increases the percentage potential relative to Cardano and Solana. It positions itself as a…

Remittix Backed As The Best Crypto To Buy Now, Followed By Cardano & Solana

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 00:03
NEAR
NEAR$3,178+1,92%
1
1$0,007097-12,86%
Solana
SOL$238,82+0,51%
RealLink
REAL$0,06335+0,44%
Movement
MOVE$0,1282+1,10%
Nowchain
NOW$0,0058-0,85%
Crypto News
  • 20 September 2025
  • |
  • 18:50

The hunt for the Best Crypto To Buy Now has narrowed to three names that keep showing up on screens.

Cardano is testing higher ranges as traders eye a push toward $1 with liquidations clustered near key levels, while Solana keeps riding fresh institutional headlines and multi-month highs.

Remittix (RTX) is being positioned as the standout with real-world PayFi utility and fast-moving product milestones that many believe could outpace large caps in percentage terms. Side by side, these three tell a clear story about momentum, access, and practical use in the current market.

Cardano Today And Where Price Could Go Next

Cardano price has pressed against the upper band of its recent range, with traders tracking support resistance just under $1. A liquidation pocket near the $0.96 area has sharpened the focus on a clean break, since a slip to $0.87 would invalidate the short burst of strength.

Broader roundups also pointed to steady interest as capital rotated across majors and quality mid-caps. This keeps Cardano on the shortlist next to Solana and Remittix for traders who watch momentum and confirmation levels.

Solana Strength And Fund Flows

Solana has drawn a fresh wave of attention after a corporate treasury pivot that explicitly targets long-term SOL accumulation. Reports detailed a $300 million raise tied to a public company rebrand and an intent to become a major Solana treasury, a headline that coincided with a powerful move through the $250 range.

With corporate demand and technicals aligned, Solana stays near the top of watch lists along with Cardano and Remittix.

Remittix Versus Large Caps In The Best Crypto To Buy Now Debate

Remittix enters this comparison from a lower base, which increases the percentage potential relative to Cardano and Solana. It positions itself as a PayFi native with direct money movement and early traction that can convert attention into activity.

The Remittix team is verified by CertiK and ranked number one for pre-launch tokens on the CertiK leaderboard, which adds a layer of diligence that buyers want. The beta wallet is live with community testing already underway.

Remittix has sold over 666 million tokens, the token price is $0.108, and the amount raised is over $26.1 million. Two centralized exchange listings are secured with a third in preparation, and the program that pays 15% in USDT is claimable every 24 hours, with a $250,000 giveaway energizing participation.

These specifics are exactly what push Remittix to the front of the Best Crypto To Buy Now conversation:

  • Direct crypto to bank transfers in 30+ countries
  • Audited by CertiK, built with trust and transparency
  • Mass market appeal beyond just the crypto crowd
  • Officially ranked #1 among pre-launch tokens
  • One of the few projects with product progress before TGE

Why Remittix Leads The Pack In The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Cardano price continues to fight for a sustained push above $1, and Solana keeps pulling in institutional interest at $250 and above.

The one that many now back at the top of the Best Crypto To Buy Now list is Remittix, thanks to early product validation and clear on-chain utility. If the market rewards practical PayFi this season, Remittix has the profile to convert attention into outsized gains ahead of older names.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/remittix-backed-as-the-best-crypto-to-buy-now-followed-by-cardano-solana/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue

Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue

Prior to Donald Trump’s influence, cryptocurrency companies primarily encountered the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) through legal battles. Under the leadership of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, the lack of clear guidance from the commission bred a climate of apprehension, leaving businesses in a perplexed state.Continue Reading:Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,437+0,11%
Everclear
CLEAR$0,01646+2,81%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:08
Share
Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005364+4,70%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01372+1,10%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:16
Share
The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

PANews reported on September 18th, according to the Securities Times, that at 2:00 AM Beijing time on September 18th, the Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point interest rate cut, lowering the federal funds rate from 4.25%-4.50% to 4.00%-4.25%, in line with market expectations. The Fed's interest rate announcement triggered a sharp market reaction, with the three major US stock indices rising briefly before quickly plunging. The US dollar index plummeted, briefly hitting a new low since 2025, before rebounding sharply, turning a decline into an upward trend. The sharp market volatility was closely tied to the subsequent monetary policy press conference held by Federal Reserve Chairman Powell. He stated that the 50 basis point rate cut lacked broad support and that there was no need for a swift adjustment. Today's move could be viewed as a risk-management cut, suggesting the Fed will not enter a sustained cycle of rate cuts. Powell reiterated the Fed's unwavering commitment to maintaining its independence. Market participants are currently unaware of the risks to the Fed's independence. The latest published interest rate dot plot shows that the median expectation of Fed officials is to cut interest rates twice more this year (by 25 basis points each), one more than predicted in June this year. At the same time, Fed officials expect that after three rate cuts this year, there will be another 25 basis point cut in 2026 and 2027.
Moonveil
MORE$0,08943+5,99%
Movement
MOVE$0,1279+0,78%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,132-1,99%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 06:54
Share

Trending News

More

Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market