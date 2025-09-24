Remittix Breaks Crypto Records After Being Called The Next XRP And Becomes The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now

XRP trades at $2.87 but faces SEC uncertainty, while Remittix surges with $26.4M raised, CertiK #1 rank, live wallet, and CEX listings, making it the best crypto presale.XRP trades at $2.87 but faces SEC uncertainty, while Remittix surges with $26.4M raised, CertiK #1 rank, live wallet, and CEX listings, making it the best crypto presale.

The crypto market is buzzing as Remittix is being called the next XRP, breaking funding and adoption records while gaining traction as the best crypto presale to buy now. This comes as XRP continues to navigate regulatory uncertainties and fluctuating price predictions, while investors eye projects with stronger utility and real-world integrations. 

Remittix has secured major listings and launched a live wallet beta, offering what many say is more than speculation. Comparing Remittix with XRP shows why the former may deliver exponential growth in 2025 and beyond.

XRP Price Movement And Market Influence

XRP is still a staple in cross-border payment discussions, trading at $2.87 with daily volumes above $5 billion. Ripple’s ongoing work with institutions like Santander and Bank of America continues to validate its model, but legal overhang from the SEC case leaves uncertainty around its next big rally. 

The community still treats XRP as a top remittance token, but many now compare Remittix’s early trajectory to XRP’s breakout years ago, suggesting Remittix could replicate or even surpass that path.

chart772

Remittix: The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now

Remittix

Unlike XRP, which faces regulatory friction, Remittix is surging with clarity, transparency, and verified progress. Remittix has sold more than 669 million tokens, is priced at $0.113, and has raised over $26.4 million, surpassing multiple funding milestones. 

While XRP has established utility with banks, Remittix is combining PayFi utility with community features and verified security to deliver a broader, more adaptable ecosystem. This balance of institutional-grade security and retail incentives is why investors call it the best crypto presale to buy now.

Remittix has also achieved massive validation by being fully verified by CertiK and ranked number one on CertiK for pre-launch tokens. Its wallet beta is already live on Ethereum and Solana, with community testers actively confirming functionality. 

Adding to its growth drivers are the 15% USDT referral program (instant claims every 24 hours), a $250,000 giveaway, and confirmed CEX listings at the $20 million and $22 million raised marks, with a third exchange coming soon.

Here is why investors are moving fast into Remittix:

  • Audited by CertiK, built with trust and transparency
  • Utility first token powering real transaction volume
  • Direct crypto to bank transfers in 30-plus countries
  • Mass market appeal beyond just the crypto crowd
  • Time-sensitive entry point before listings and parabolic growth

Remittix Positioned To Outperform

Remittix breaking records while being labelled the next XRP signals a major shift for investors searching for the best crypto presale to buy now. XRP remains relevant, but its growth is slowed by legal battles and institutional reliance. 

Remittix, on the other hand, is offering verified security, real utility, and community-driven incentives, already locking in achievements that many tokens only promise. With the project firmly ahead of its roadmap, Remittix is proving why it may not just echo XRP’s past success but redefine what the future of PayFi looks like.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/   

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix   

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

