Remittix Wins Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Bitcoin In September

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/17 22:00
September has been a defining month for crypto, with Bitcoin holding strong but new challengers emerging. Investors continue to search for the best crypto to buy, and Remittix has quickly moved to the top of that list. The project has raised over $25.8 million through the sale of more than 664 million tokens at $0.1080 each, gaining attention for solving problems that Bitcoin can’t.

Bitcoin Holds Institutional Support

Source: Ted Pillows

Bitcoin still dominates institutional portfolios and remains a key driver of overall market confidence. U.S.-based ETFs now hold more than 1.3 million BTC, with BlackRock’s $1 billion purchase underscoring its importance. Support at $114,800 continues to provide a safety net, and resistance at $116,833 could be the gateway to reclaiming $120,000.

Even so, Bitcoin has dropped 2.7% over the past month, reflecting cautious sentiment ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates. While Bitcoin is the largest asset in crypto, the conversation around which is the best crypto to buy now is shifting toward projects that combine innovation with adoption, and that’s where Remittix shines.

Why Remittix Is The Best Crypto To Buy

Remittix is redefining cross-border finance by building rails for instant crypto-to-bank transfers across 30+ countries. Designed for freelancers, remitters, and global earners, its model solves the $19 trillion payments challenge while creating demand for real utility. Already CertiK verified and ranked #1 on their pre-launch leaderboard, Remittix has also launched wallet beta testing with community participation.

Here are the reasons Remittix is now considered the best crypto to buy:

  • CertiK team verification plus #1 pre-launch ranking for global credibility
  • Beta wallet live with real-time FX conversion and low gas fee crypto support
  • $250,000 giveaway rewarding early supporters and boosting awareness
  • Business API designed to onboard enterprises into crypto payments
  • Deflationary tokenomics that reduce supply and reward long-term holders
  • Mass-market appeal for freelancers, remitters, and everyday global earners

Why Remittix Outshines Bitcoin In September

Bitcoin may continue as a store of value, but Remittix is capturing momentum as the next 100x crypto with real-world impact. With wallet testing live, CEX listings confirmed, and features that bridge traditional finance with DeFi, Remittix has already proven itself more than just hype. For anyone asking which is the best crypto to buy in September, Remittix is standing out as the answer.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

 

The post Remittix Wins Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Bitcoin In September appeared first on Blockonomi.

Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share

