Renewable energy developer Mint secures $150 million in funding to boost green Bitcoin mining and AI data centers

PANews reported on August 19 that Green Minting Technologies (Mint), a renewable energy developer in Delaware, USA, announced a $150 million investment agreement with GEM Digital to build a 600-megawatt off-grid renewable energy Bitcoin mining and AI data center project.

Mint plans to raise $400 million through an initial exchange offering (IEO) using its $MINT token. CEO Alex Wey stated that $MINT will enable individuals to access scalable, renewable energy-powered mining and computing services at low cost, decentralizing the Bitcoin mining ecosystem. The project will also allocate some of its resources to developing high-quality data centers that support AI tools.