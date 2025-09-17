Replicats partners with Gloria AI to deliver real-time news intelligence

The crypto markets never sleep, and neither should your investment intelligence. Today, Replicats announces its strategic partnership with Gloria AI, integrating Gloria AI’s real-time market intelligence platform to power smarter, faster decisions across our autonomous investment agents.

Why this partnership matters

While most crypto “trading bots” react to price movements after they happen, Replicats‘ Smart Wealth Companions are built to anticipate market shifts through comprehensive market analysis. By integrating Gloria AI‘s real-time news intelligence, our agents now have access to the same caliber of market-moving information that institutional players use to stay ahead.

Gloria AI delivers breaking insights to traders, creators, and AI agents with 24/7 surveillance across thousands of sources, tracking categories that legacy outlets miss entirely. Their AI-powered system scans and filters high-fidelity signals in real-time, covering niche crypto verticals and specialized markets that move early adopters, traders, and agents.

Technical integration: Beyond surface-level news consumption

Our technical implementation creates a sophisticated data pipeline that transforms raw market intelligence into actionable investment insights:

Data Ingestion: We're implementing automated JSON-based news ingestion, creating Replicats' own historical news database. This eliminates rate limit dependencies while building a proprietary dataset that correlates news events with asset price movements.

Temporal Market Mapping: Every news event gets timestamped and correlated with OHLCV data across major assets (BTC, ETH, and beyond). This creates a new dimension in our market analysis, enabling our agents to identify which news events have historically correlated with significant price movements.

: Every news event gets timestamped and correlated with OHLCV data across major assets (BTC, ETH, and beyond). This creates a new dimension in our market analysis, enabling our agents to identify which news events have historically correlated with significant price movements. AI-Native Integration: Gloria AI’s intelligence is integrated directly into our agents’ decision-making frameworks, providing contextual awareness that extends beyond technical analysis. Our agents can now factor in regulatory announcements, protocol updates, and shifts in market sentiment as they occur.

What this means for Replicats’ users

Faster Signal Detection: Your AI agents now have access to market-moving information before it reaches mainstream channels, enabling earlier adjustments to positions and more effective risk management.

Context-Aware Decisions: When your agent makes a trade, it can now explain not only the technical factors but also the fundamental catalysts driving the decision. You'll understand the "why" behind every move.

Institutional-Grade Intelligence: Access to the same quality of market intelligence that hedge funds and institutional players use, democratized through our AI wealth management platform.

: Access to the same quality of market intelligence that hedge funds and institutional players use, democratized through our AI wealth management platform. Proactive Risk Management: Early detection of potential market disruptions allows for more sophisticated hedging strategies and drawdown protection.

The broader vision: Building smarter AI financial advisors

This partnership reinforces Replicats‘ core mission of making sophisticated investment management accessible to everyone. By combining Gloria AI’s market intelligence with our advanced representation learning and autonomous execution capabilities, we’re creating AI financial advisors that think, not just react.

Traditional robo-advisors follow static rules. Simple trading bots chase price movements. Replicats agents synthesize real-time market intelligence, quantitative and technical analysis, alongside institutional-grade portfolio optimization to make informed decisions that adapt to changing market conditions.

What’s next

The Gloria AI integration is rolling out to Replicat-One users over the coming weeks, with full implementation planned for Q1 2026. Users will see enhanced decision explanations and improved market timing as the system learns to incorporate news-driven insights into portfolio management.

This partnership represents another step toward our vision of AI wealth management that rivals human financial advisors while remaining accessible, transparent, and aligned with your investment goals.

Replicats is an AI wealth management platform that provides autonomous investment agents for crypto natives transitioning to sophisticated wealth building. Our flagship agent, Replicat-One, has been actively managing portfolios since February 2025, utilizing institutional-grade optimization techniques and on-chain execution.

Gloria AI is an intelligence platform that delivers real-time, market-moving news to traders, creators, and AI agents through comprehensive market surveillance and AI-powered signal filtering.