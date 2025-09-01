Report: Businesses are absorbing Bitcoin at four times the rate miners are producing it

By: PANews
2025/09/01 07:21
MetaDOS
PUBLIC
PANews reported on September 1st, according to Cointelegraph, that a report from Bitcoin financial services company River indicated that private and public companies are absorbing Bitcoin at a rate nearly four times faster than miners are producing new coins. River stated that these companies, including publicly listed Bitcoin asset reserve companies and traditional or private companies, purchased a total of 1,755 Bitcoins per day in 2025. Data shows that in 2025, ETFs and other investment vehicles purchased an additional 1,430 Bitcoins per day, while governments purchased approximately 39 Bitcoins per day.

Bitcoin miners produce an average of approximately 450 new bitcoins per day. If exchange reserves continue to decline and institutions continue to hold their bitcoins, a supply shock could occur. Analysts are still speculating on the likelihood and potential impact of such a supply shock, but some predict it would be a positive catalyst for Bitcoin's price. Furthermore, River reported that the Bitcoin Reserve Company purchased 159,107 bitcoins in the second quarter of 2025, bringing the total amount of bitcoin held by the company to approximately 1.3 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
