Report Refutes U.S. Treasury Secretary's Federal Reserve Reform Call

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 19:14
Key Points:
  • Unverified statements attributed to a “U.S. Treasury Secretary Besant” propose Federal Reserve reforms.
  • No official sources confirm this Secretary or statement.
  • Financial markets, including major crypto assets, show no related impact.

Reports falsely claim a U.S. Treasury Secretary named Besant announced reforms for Federal Reserve independence, affecting U.S. economic stability.

Verification shows no record of such statements, impacting neither major crypto assets nor DeFi markets.

Crypto Market Stability Amid Federal Reserve Reform Rumors

Ethereum’s current statistics from CoinMarketCap reflect typical market activity with a price of $4,296.74, a market cap of $518.64 billion, and a trading volume of $36.62 billion. Over 90 days, ETH recorded a price increase of 71.34%, indicating strong longer-term growth trends.

Coincu research experts note that unverified calls for overhaul in monetary institutions offer no practical impact without established leadership backing. The regulatory environment requires official basis for actionable change; thus, the recent claim offers little merit in affecting crypto market strategies or decisions.

Market Insights and Future Outlook

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:08 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

