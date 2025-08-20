Report: Stablecoins can reduce cross-border remittance costs to less than 1%

By: PANews
2025/08/20 08:56
CROSS
CROSS$0,21934-%15,95

PANews reported on August 20 that according to a Keyrock report, the cost of a $200 cross-border remittance by traditional banks is approximately 12.66%, MTOs (remittance operators) is approximately 5.35%, and mobile operators are approximately 3.87%. However, stablecoin platforms can reduce the cost of similar transfers to below 1%, significantly improving the efficiency of capital circulation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pepeto vs Little Pepe vs Bitcoin Hyper: Which is The Best Memecoin That Will Mirror SHIBA’s Rise?

Pepeto vs Little Pepe vs Bitcoin Hyper: Which is The Best Memecoin That Will Mirror SHIBA’s Rise?

Capital is flowing back into presales, and the search for the best crypto to buy now is firmly pointing toward memecoins with real infrastructure. Three names keep surfacing on pro dashboardsPepeto (PEPETO), Little Pepe, and Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER). Each is building a community, drawing in buyers, and attracting headlines as investors chase early entry before
RealLink
REAL$0,05117+%0,76
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,32769+%0,75
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,005095-%2,18
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 09:00
Share
Notcoin Down, Baby Doge Stalling… Arctic Pablo Presale With Limited BONUS100 Drives Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025

Notcoin Down, Baby Doge Stalling… Arctic Pablo Presale With Limited BONUS100 Drives Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025

What if one move today could multiply into staggering returns tomorrow? As meme coins continue to dominate headlines, Arctic Pablo Coin (APC) has taken center stage with a presale that’s not only nearing completion but also promising jaw-dropping analyst predictions of 11,263.63% ROI. Investors have been rushing in as whales scoop up tokens, making this bonus stage impossible […]
Movement
MOVE$0,1275-%2,44
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
DOGE
DOGE$0,21315-%2,44
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 08:45
Share
Insider: Musk is holding off on forming a new political party, hoping to continue focusing on business

Insider: Musk is holding off on forming a new political party, hoping to continue focusing on business

PANews reported on August 20th that the Wall Street Journal reported that Elon Musk has slowed down his plans to establish a third political party, the "America Party." Sources familiar
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0,0000001062-%2,38
Share
PANews2025/08/20 09:10
Share

Trending News

More

Pepeto vs Little Pepe vs Bitcoin Hyper: Which is The Best Memecoin That Will Mirror SHIBA’s Rise?

Notcoin Down, Baby Doge Stalling… Arctic Pablo Presale With Limited BONUS100 Drives Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025

Insider: Musk is holding off on forming a new political party, hoping to continue focusing on business

SEC Investigates Alt5 Sigma Over Controversial Financial Dealings

South Korean young people turning to crypto out of desperation