Republic and Incentiv Partner to Simplify and Reward Web3 Participation

Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest.

Cayman Islands, Cayman Islands, September 9th, 2025, Chainwire

Republic today announced a strategic partnership with Incentiv, an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed to make Web3 simple, accessible, and rewarding for all participants. Building on Republic Advisory’s track record with projects such as Avalanche and Supra, the partnership through Republic Research strengthens Incentiv’s mission to deliver a blockchain where every contribution is recognized and rewarded.

Incentiv combines Advanced Account Abstraction, integrated at the protocol level, with a regenerative economic model that redistributes value transparently across miners, developers, liquidity providers, bundlers, and users. This architecture eliminates many of the technical barriers that have slowed mainstream blockchain adoption while ensuring that participation is rewarded based on verifiable contributions.

“We’ve worked with some of the most impactful protocols in the space, and what stands out about Incentiv is their clarity of purpose,” said Kendrick Nguyen, CEO and co-founder of Republic. “They’re not just building a faster and scalable blockchain. They’re building one rooted in economic inclusion, long-term sustainability, and simplicity at the user level. That kind of foundation is exactly what Web3 needs to grow beyond early adoption and reach a global audience.”

The Incentiv network introduces features such as:

– Passkey log-ins

– Wallet recovery

– Bundled transactions

– Unified Token fee payments

– TransferGate transaction rules

At its core is the Incentiv+ Engine, which powers a unified reward pool that allocates value to all key stakeholders according to measurable impact. This system creates a self-reinforcing flywheel where network activity drives rewards, which in turn incentivizes further engagement and innovation.

For Incentiv, the partnership with Republic provides strategic guidance and access to Republic’s global ecosystem, which has deployed more than $2.6 billion across 150 countries. Together, the two teams aim to accelerate the adoption of a blockchain model designed for everyday users, developers, and communities worldwide.

“This partnership is about unlocking what blockchain was always meant to do, create real value for real people, not just early insiders,” said Arben Kane, Co-founder of Incentiv. “Republic knows how to scale projects with purpose. Together, we are building infrastructure that makes participation meaningful, rewards every contribution, and removes the complexity that has held people back. Incentiv is not just another blockchain, it is a smarter way to build digital economies that include more people from the start.”

The Incentiv public testnet has already onboarded over 1.3 million wallets, demonstrating strong early adoption of its rewards-driven model. With mainnet and a token generation event forthcoming, Incentiv and Republic are positioned to shape a fairer, more inclusive Web3 ecosystem.

About Republic

Republic accelerates the growth of Web3 by supporting the industry’s most ambitious projects and investors. Its global platform spans token offerings, institutional crypto funds, and advisory services, helping projects scale from early-stage ideas to mature ecosystems. With more than $2.6 billion raised across 150 countries, Republic is a leader in building the future of digital finance.

About Incentiv

Incentiv is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built to make Web3 as natural and rewarding as today’s best internet experiences. Through Advanced Account Abstraction and the Incentiv+ Engine, the network simplifies user onboarding, aligns incentives, and ensures that all stakeholders are compensated for their contributions. Incentiv’s vision is to build a sustainable, contribution-driven economy where participation fuels long-term growth.

Incentiv Press

[email protected]

