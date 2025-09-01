Result And Five Things We Learned

FC Barcelona drew 1-1 with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Sunday. Getty Images

FC Barcelona drew 1-1 away at Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Sunday, blemishing a previously earned 100% record in the defense of its top flight crown.

Lamine Yamal scored a penalty he won in the 40th minute to give Barca the lead in Vallecas.

In the 67th minute, however, Fran Perez Martinez equalized and ended up stealing a point for the hosts.

Here are five things we learned from the tie.

Fran Garcia is a ‘porterazo’ (a great goalkeeper)

Come the full time whistle, there could be no doubts about who should take home the MVP award.

That was Fran Garcia, who despite making impressive saves in Barca’s two opening victories this season, announced himself to the world properly with a string of world class stops.

Some of them were from incredibly close range and kept out what were certain to be Rayo goals.

Thanks to the ex-Espanyol man saving their blushes, however, Garcia saved his blushes and guaranteed that they remain undefeated.

Lamine is a penalty taking option