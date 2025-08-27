Retail traders lose when OTC token deals win: Here’s why

Private OTC token deals give funds discounted allocations and predictable profits, while retail investors face hidden sell pressure and little transparency.
Crypto funds and market makers are buying tokens at steep discounts through private over-the-counter deals and hedging them with shorts, locking in double-digit returns while retail traders take the risk.
Venture capitalists, funds and market makers can often secure allocations at roughly a 30% discount with three- to four-month vesting, then hedge by shorting the same amount on perpetual futures markets, according to Jelle Buth, co-founder of market maker Enflux.
This structure largely guarantees profits that can annualize to as much as 60%-120%, regardless of where the token price moves.
Read more