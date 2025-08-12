PANews reported on August 12th that European fintech company Revolut has officially launched the $PARTI token. Both parties will jointly promote the development of the Particle Network's RWA universal transaction layer. Revolut, known as the "Alipay of Europe," holds EU and UK banking licenses and has over 60 million users in over 60 countries. Upon launch, users in the European Economic Area (EEA) and the UK will be able to directly trade $PARTI using their local currency or US dollars.

