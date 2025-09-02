Revolut Launches $75B Secondary Share Sale, Boosting Global Valuation

TLDR

Revolut has launched a secondary share sale, valuing the fintech at $75 billion.

The sale allows employees to sell up to 20% of their holdings in the company.

Revolut reported $4 billion in revenue for 2024, nearly double the previous year’s figure.

The company also posted a $1 billion profit, reflecting strong growth and performance.

Despite some investor concerns, Revolut rejected earlier offers for sales at $60 billion and $65 billion.

Revolut has launched a secondary share sale, pricing the fintech at a $75 billion valuation. The company is offering employees a chance to sell up to 20% of their shares. This marks one of Europe’s largest private tech transactions to date. The sale comes a year after Revolut’s $45 billion secondary sale, led by major investors. The company’s rapid growth and its ambitious expansion strategies are reflected in this new valuation.

Revolut Reports $4 Billion Revenue for 2024

Revolut reported $4 billion in revenue for 2024, nearly double the figure from the previous year. The company also posted a $1 billion profit, further highlighting its strong performance. With over 50 million users globally, Revolut continues to diversify its services. The company now includes stock trading, payments, and a growing crypto arm in its portfolio.

In response to investor demands, Revolut rejected offers for a sale at $60 billion or $65 billion earlier this year. The latest valuation of $75 billion showcases its rapid rise in the fintech sector. This leap in valuation comes despite some investor concerns. Some critics believe that Revolut’s private valuation may exceed that of comparable public fintechs.

Secondary Market and Employee Liquidity

Revolut’s shares are still priced below $1,000 on secondary markets like Forge. However, the company’s official tender sets a much higher benchmark for its shares. The secondary sale offers liquidity to employees ahead of a potential IPO in 2026. The company is expected to list in New York, not London, according to market insiders.

Revolut’s plans include obtaining a U.S. bank charter, which would allow the company to lend money across the country. The company is also testing a fiat-pegged stablecoin in Latin America. Revolut continues to push its global expansion, with its recent launch of Revolut X, a specialized cryptocurrency exchange app. Additionally, the company is improving its fraud-protection tools for crypto payments.

These developments solidify Revolut’s place as Europe’s most valuable private tech firm. The company continues to outperform rivals like Stripe in valuation momentum. Its strategic focus on digital banking and crypto finance positions Revolut for further growth and success in the global market.

