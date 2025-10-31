ExchangeDEX+
Revolut Rolls Out 1:1 USD-to-Stablecoin Swaps as Global Fintechs Embrace Crypto

By: Tronweekly
2025/10/31 23:00
Revolut
  • Revolut enables 1:1 USD-to-stablecoin swaps with zero fees, simplifying crypto for 65M users.
  • Users can trade up to $578,630 monthly across six blockchains, including Ethereum and Solana.
  • New EEA license allows Revolut to expand regulated crypto services across 30 European countries.

Revolut has developed a revolutionary feature that enables users to swap into USD and stablecoins at a 1:1 ratio without any cost or intermediary fees. This move simplifies crypto transactions for Revolut’s 65 million users, allowing them to exchange up to $578,630 every 30 days. This is an important move towards making digital currencies more accessible to the masses.

Leonid Bashlykov, Revolut’s Head of Product for Crypto, shared the update on LinkedIn. He explained that the 1:1 conversion means $1.00 equals $1.00, which offers a simple experience for the users.

This feature eliminates the typical friction that is experienced when dealing with crypto transactions, which involves complex conversions and high fees. Revolut’s new offering makes it easier for users to seamlessly shift between using fiat money and crypto in a way that is free from the usual hassle.

Revolut reports that in 2024 it managed almost $35 billion on behalf of its customers, representing a 66% increase from 2023. The platform also experienced a high increase in monthly transactions.

1:1 Conversion for USDC and USDT on Revolut

This offering is for two of the most popular stablecoins, Circle’s USDC and Tether’s USDT. These stablecoins can be converted in six major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Tron. Revolut has a crypto platform that supports more than 200 crypto tokens out of the box, and users can manage a multitude of assets. 

The features can be divided in a 1:1 manner, for up to $578,630 every 30 days, without any strings or fees. It’s a move that is intended to create a better crypto experience for everyone, both the individuals and the businesses.

Source: Leonid Bashlykov

Also Read: Coinbase Reports $433 Million Profit Surge in Q3 2025

Revolut Expands Crypto Services with EEA License

In addition, the platform recently got a Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation license from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission. This license allows the company to provide regulated crypto services in 30 countries within the European Economic Area. 

Elbruz Yılmaz, Outrun VC’s managing partner, underlined the impact that such a feature could have on small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in countries such as Turkey. SMBs typically lose value during the conversion of currency to USD because of the SWIFT fees and slippage that occur in getting the exchange rate.

Revolut’s 1:1 conversion eliminates these barriers and creates faster and more cost-effective solutions for businesses that require their capital to be moved quickly.

Revolut has even gone as far as to pay out the spread in-house, guaranteeing that customers always get the 1:1 exchange rate so long as the pegs can be fulfilled. This ensures that users never have to worry about unexpected expenses or changes in conversion rates. 

This new feature from the company is part of a general trend in the payments industry, where stablecoin-based solutions for cross-border payments are also being considered by other providers such as Western Union and MoneyGram. The company move to make crypto more accessible sets a new standard for accessibility and usability in the crypto industry.

Also Read: Bitwise Solana ETF Shatters Records With Explosive Trading Debut in the U.S.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

