ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Revolution of Crypto Prime Brokerage on Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The landscape of crypto markets is undergoing a monumental transformation thanks to the launch of PrimeOne, the first prime brokerage platform entirely based on stablecoins. The announcement, made by Integral, a global leader in FX and digital asset technologies, marks a turning point for institutional access and risk management in digital asset trading. PrimeOne: All About Blockchain, All in Real-Time The main innovation of PrimeOne lies in the complete integration of credit, trading, and settlement directly on-chain. All operations are financed and collateralized through stablecoin, not through traditional money, thus representing a first in the industry. This approach allows clients to operate with leading market makers and crypto exchanges through a single account, eliminating the need to manage separate relationships with different counterparties. The platform, built on the Codex Layer-1 EVM blockchain, offers an institutional-grade infrastructure that combines the resilience of traditional solutions with the innovations of decentralized finance. The adoption of stablecoins and real-time margin management help prevent systemic crises like that of Archegos, ensuring that clients always maintain control of their assets. An Efficient and Secure Trading Ecosystem PrimeOne revolutionizes the concept of prime brokerage by offering a comprehensive trading ecosystem that stands out for superior liquidity, operational efficiency, and a drastic reduction in capital requirements and credit risk exposure. The margin system, based on US dollar stablecoins, automatically transfers funds between counterparties’ wallets in real-time, virtually eliminating credit risk between the parties. Trading limits are set dynamically based on the margin balances held by participants, allowing for more transparent and flexible risk management. Onboarding is simplified: only one AML/KYC verification is needed and no credit requirement is necessary, significantly speeding up market access times. PrimeOne Already Operational with Major Players The platform is already active with leading clients and liquidity providers, including Virtu Financial, one of the… The post Revolution of Crypto Prime Brokerage on Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The landscape of crypto markets is undergoing a monumental transformation thanks to the launch of PrimeOne, the first prime brokerage platform entirely based on stablecoins. The announcement, made by Integral, a global leader in FX and digital asset technologies, marks a turning point for institutional access and risk management in digital asset trading. PrimeOne: All About Blockchain, All in Real-Time The main innovation of PrimeOne lies in the complete integration of credit, trading, and settlement directly on-chain. All operations are financed and collateralized through stablecoin, not through traditional money, thus representing a first in the industry. This approach allows clients to operate with leading market makers and crypto exchanges through a single account, eliminating the need to manage separate relationships with different counterparties. The platform, built on the Codex Layer-1 EVM blockchain, offers an institutional-grade infrastructure that combines the resilience of traditional solutions with the innovations of decentralized finance. The adoption of stablecoins and real-time margin management help prevent systemic crises like that of Archegos, ensuring that clients always maintain control of their assets. An Efficient and Secure Trading Ecosystem PrimeOne revolutionizes the concept of prime brokerage by offering a comprehensive trading ecosystem that stands out for superior liquidity, operational efficiency, and a drastic reduction in capital requirements and credit risk exposure. The margin system, based on US dollar stablecoins, automatically transfers funds between counterparties’ wallets in real-time, virtually eliminating credit risk between the parties. Trading limits are set dynamically based on the margin balances held by participants, allowing for more transparent and flexible risk management. Onboarding is simplified: only one AML/KYC verification is needed and no credit requirement is necessary, significantly speeding up market access times. PrimeOne Already Operational with Major Players The platform is already active with leading clients and liquidity providers, including Virtu Financial, one of the…

Revolution of Crypto Prime Brokerage on Stablecoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 06:54
COM
COM$0.003944-22.20%
RealLink
REAL$0.06754-5.06%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006628-7.68%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2018-15.74%

The landscape of crypto markets is undergoing a monumental transformation thanks to the launch of PrimeOne, the first prime brokerage platform entirely based on stablecoins.

The announcement, made by Integral, a global leader in FX and digital asset technologies, marks a turning point for institutional access and risk management in digital asset trading.

PrimeOne: All About Blockchain, All in Real-Time

The main innovation of PrimeOne lies in the complete integration of credit, trading, and settlement directly on-chain. All operations are financed and collateralized through stablecoin, not through traditional money, thus representing a first in the industry.

This approach allows clients to operate with leading market makers and crypto exchanges through a single account, eliminating the need to manage separate relationships with different counterparties.

The platform, built on the Codex Layer-1 EVM blockchain, offers an institutional-grade infrastructure that combines the resilience of traditional solutions with the innovations of decentralized finance.

The adoption of stablecoins and real-time margin management help prevent systemic crises like that of Archegos, ensuring that clients always maintain control of their assets.

An Efficient and Secure Trading Ecosystem

PrimeOne revolutionizes the concept of prime brokerage by offering a comprehensive trading ecosystem that stands out for superior liquidity, operational efficiency, and a drastic reduction in capital requirements and credit risk exposure.

The margin system, based on US dollar stablecoins, automatically transfers funds between counterparties’ wallets in real-time, virtually eliminating credit risk between the parties.

Trading limits are set dynamically based on the margin balances held by participants, allowing for more transparent and flexible risk management. Onboarding is simplified: only one AML/KYC verification is needed and no credit requirement is necessary, significantly speeding up market access times.

PrimeOne Already Operational with Major Players

The platform is already active with leading clients and liquidity providers, including Virtu Financial, one of the largest non-bank market makers globally, and Europa Partners.

These players have recognized the transformative potential of PrimeOne, highlighting how the platform allows access to more competitive prices with reduced risk, opening new growth opportunities for crypto trading.

Harpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral, stated: “With the acceleration of institutional adoption of crypto, the lack of accessible credit was the last major obstacle to widespread participation.

Integral, which manages over a trillion dollars in monthly FX trading, now brings its top-tier infrastructure to DeFi. PrimeOne reduces risk, costs, and complexity, unlocking liquidity and trust in crypto trading.”

Scott Moegling of Virtu Financial also highlighted the democratizing value of blockchain: “PrimeOne exemplifies the powerful democratizing capabilities of blockchain.

It will allow investors to access more competitive prices with less risk, unlocking significant growth potential for crypto trading.”

Peter Wisniewski of Europa Partners added: “PrimeOne is the gateway to the future of credit in crypto markets. The ease of setup, the speed of onboarding, and access to liquidity will allow us to operate more efficiently and profitably, seizing unprecedented opportunities.”

A New Standard for Security and Scalability

At the center of PrimeOne is an innovative credit mechanism, capable of transferring mark-to-market gains and losses in real-time between participants.

This ensures secure and efficient trading, making the platform the only truly scalable credit solution in the industry, capable of enabling rapid client onboarding without balance sheet exposure.

The on-chain infrastructure ensures that clients’ assets are always under their control, drastically reducing the risk of cascading defaults among participants. In this way, PrimeOne creates a more resilient and democratized credit network, in line with the needs of a rapidly evolving market.

Integral: A Trusted Technology Partner

Integral has been the leading technology partner for over thirty years for hundreds of financial institutions, including banks, brokers, investors, and international payment companies.

Its FX and digital asset solutions are integrated into the workflows and services aimed at clients worldwide, addressing the operational challenges of global organizations.

With offices in Palo Alto, New York, London, Tokyo, Singapore, and Bengaluru, Integral continues to lead innovation in financial services, now also in the crypto sector thanks to PrimeOne.

PrimeOne: The Future of Crypto Trading Is Now

The launch of PrimeOne represents a decisive step towards a new era for crypto markets, where liquidity, security, and accessibility merge into a single platform.

The adoption of stablecoins and real-time margin management provide a concrete solution to the historical challenges of the sector, paving the way for broader and safer institutional participation.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/29/primeone-the-revolution-of-stablecoin-based-crypto-prime-brokerage/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

The post REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF saw $10 million in inflows in one day. Total inflows over the past three days amount to $23 million. REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF recorded $10 million in inflows yesterday, bringing total additions to $23 million over the past three days. The fund’s assets under management climbed above $289.0 million for the first time. The SSK ETF is the first U.S. exchange-traded fund focused on Solana staking. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rex-shares-solana-staking-etf-aum-289m/
Union
U$0.006664-17.54%
COM
COM$0.003946-21.73%
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:34
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0587-8.79%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Shopify (SHOP) Stock: Investors Sell Despite Beating Q3 Expectations

Mono Protocol Future Prediction: 5 Reasons It Will Get on Top Crypto Presale Lists 2025-26

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,002.41
$103,002.41$103,002.41

-2.59%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,477.20
$3,477.20$3,477.20

-3.11%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.73
$159.73$159.73

-4.20%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2495
$2.2495$2.2495

-3.33%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16166
$0.16166$0.16166

-3.17%