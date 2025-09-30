Revolution of Crypto Prime Brokerage on Stablecoin

The landscape of crypto markets is undergoing a monumental transformation thanks to the launch of PrimeOne, the first prime brokerage platform entirely based on stablecoins.

The announcement, made by Integral, a global leader in FX and digital asset technologies, marks a turning point for institutional access and risk management in digital asset trading.

PrimeOne: All About Blockchain, All in Real-Time

The main innovation of PrimeOne lies in the complete integration of credit, trading, and settlement directly on-chain. All operations are financed and collateralized through stablecoin, not through traditional money, thus representing a first in the industry.

This approach allows clients to operate with leading market makers and crypto exchanges through a single account, eliminating the need to manage separate relationships with different counterparties.

The platform, built on the Codex Layer-1 EVM blockchain, offers an institutional-grade infrastructure that combines the resilience of traditional solutions with the innovations of decentralized finance.

The adoption of stablecoins and real-time margin management help prevent systemic crises like that of Archegos, ensuring that clients always maintain control of their assets.

An Efficient and Secure Trading Ecosystem

PrimeOne revolutionizes the concept of prime brokerage by offering a comprehensive trading ecosystem that stands out for superior liquidity, operational efficiency, and a drastic reduction in capital requirements and credit risk exposure.

The margin system, based on US dollar stablecoins, automatically transfers funds between counterparties’ wallets in real-time, virtually eliminating credit risk between the parties.

Trading limits are set dynamically based on the margin balances held by participants, allowing for more transparent and flexible risk management. Onboarding is simplified: only one AML/KYC verification is needed and no credit requirement is necessary, significantly speeding up market access times.

PrimeOne Already Operational with Major Players

The platform is already active with leading clients and liquidity providers, including Virtu Financial, one of the largest non-bank market makers globally, and Europa Partners.

These players have recognized the transformative potential of PrimeOne, highlighting how the platform allows access to more competitive prices with reduced risk, opening new growth opportunities for crypto trading.

Harpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral, stated: “With the acceleration of institutional adoption of crypto, the lack of accessible credit was the last major obstacle to widespread participation.

Integral, which manages over a trillion dollars in monthly FX trading, now brings its top-tier infrastructure to DeFi. PrimeOne reduces risk, costs, and complexity, unlocking liquidity and trust in crypto trading.”

Scott Moegling of Virtu Financial also highlighted the democratizing value of blockchain: “PrimeOne exemplifies the powerful democratizing capabilities of blockchain.

It will allow investors to access more competitive prices with less risk, unlocking significant growth potential for crypto trading.”

Peter Wisniewski of Europa Partners added: “PrimeOne is the gateway to the future of credit in crypto markets. The ease of setup, the speed of onboarding, and access to liquidity will allow us to operate more efficiently and profitably, seizing unprecedented opportunities.”

A New Standard for Security and Scalability

At the center of PrimeOne is an innovative credit mechanism, capable of transferring mark-to-market gains and losses in real-time between participants.

This ensures secure and efficient trading, making the platform the only truly scalable credit solution in the industry, capable of enabling rapid client onboarding without balance sheet exposure.

The on-chain infrastructure ensures that clients’ assets are always under their control, drastically reducing the risk of cascading defaults among participants. In this way, PrimeOne creates a more resilient and democratized credit network, in line with the needs of a rapidly evolving market.

Integral: A Trusted Technology Partner

Integral has been the leading technology partner for over thirty years for hundreds of financial institutions, including banks, brokers, investors, and international payment companies.

Its FX and digital asset solutions are integrated into the workflows and services aimed at clients worldwide, addressing the operational challenges of global organizations.

With offices in Palo Alto, New York, London, Tokyo, Singapore, and Bengaluru, Integral continues to lead innovation in financial services, now also in the crypto sector thanks to PrimeOne.

PrimeOne: The Future of Crypto Trading Is Now

The launch of PrimeOne represents a decisive step towards a new era for crypto markets, where liquidity, security, and accessibility merge into a single platform.

The adoption of stablecoins and real-time margin management provide a concrete solution to the historical challenges of the sector, paving the way for broader and safer institutional participation.