BitcoinWorld Revolutionary RLUSD Conversion: Ripple and Securitize Empower BlackRock and VanEck Tokenized Funds The world of finance is constantly evolving, and a groundbreaking development is set to redefine how investors interact with traditional assets. Get ready to explore the exciting potential of RLUSD conversion as Ripple and Securitize join forces to streamline the process for major institutional players. What is This Groundbreaking RLUSD Conversion All About? Imagine being able to easily transform shares from leading investment funds into a digital, blockchain-native asset. That’s precisely what’s happening. Ripple, a prominent blockchain and crypto solutions provider, along with Securitize, a leading platform for real-world asset (RWA) and security tokenization, are enabling investors to convert shares in tokenized funds from financial giants BlackRock and VanEck into RLUSD. This significant move, as reported by Cointelegraph, allows holders of BlackRock’s BUILD and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized funds to leverage a smart contract mechanism. This smart contract, developed jointly by Ripple and Securitize, facilitates a seamless RLUSD conversion, making these traditional assets more accessible and interoperable within the digital asset ecosystem. Why Does This RLUSD Conversion Matter for Investors? This initiative isn’t just a technical upgrade; it represents a powerful step towards bridging the gap between conventional finance and the burgeoning world of blockchain. For investors, the ability to perform an RLUSD conversion offers several compelling advantages: Enhanced Liquidity: Tokenized assets, by their nature, can offer greater liquidity compared to their traditional counterparts, allowing for easier buying and selling. Greater Interoperability: Converting fund shares into RLUSD means these assets can potentially be used across various decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and other blockchain platforms. Reduced Friction: Smart contracts automate the conversion process, potentially reducing administrative overheads and transaction times that are common in traditional finance. Accessibility: It opens up opportunities for a broader range of investors to engage with institutional-grade funds through a more modern, digital interface. Ultimately, this move by Ripple and Securitize empowers investors with more control and flexibility over their holdings. Understanding RLUSD and Its Role in Tokenization At the heart of this innovation is RLUSD. But what exactly is it? RLUSD is a new stablecoin, representing the US dollar on the XRP Ledger. Its primary purpose is to provide a reliable and efficient medium for transactions and value transfer within the digital asset space, particularly for real-world assets. The introduction of RLUSD is a strategic move by Ripple to further expand the utility of the XRP Ledger for institutional use cases. The tokenization of real-world assets, or RWA, is a rapidly growing trend. It involves representing ownership of tangible assets like real estate, art, or even shares in a fund, as digital tokens on a blockchain. This process brings numerous benefits, including fractional ownership, increased transparency, and global accessibility. The RLUSD conversion mechanism acts as a crucial on-ramp for these tokenized assets, providing a standardized digital representation. What’s the Future for Real-World Asset Tokenization? This collaboration between Ripple, Securitize, BlackRock, and VanEck is a powerful indicator of the growing institutional interest in blockchain technology. It signals a future where traditional financial products are seamlessly integrated into the digital economy. As more financial institutions explore tokenization, we can expect: Increased adoption of stablecoins like RLUSD for settlements and transfers. A wider array of tokenized assets becoming available to investors. Further innovation in smart contract functionality to automate complex financial processes. While the benefits are clear, it’s also important to acknowledge that the regulatory landscape for tokenized assets is still evolving. Navigating these regulations will be key to widespread adoption and ensuring investor protection. A Glimpse into Tomorrow’s Finance The partnership between Ripple and Securitize to facilitate the RLUSD conversion of BlackRock and VanEck funds marks a pivotal moment. It underscores the tangible progress being made in bridging traditional finance with the efficiency and transparency of blockchain technology. This initiative is not just about converting assets; it’s about unlocking new possibilities for investors and paving the way for a more integrated, digital financial future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is RLUSD? A1: RLUSD is a new stablecoin launched by Ripple, pegged to the US dollar, designed to facilitate efficient transactions and value transfer on the XRP Ledger, especially for real-world assets. Q2: Which funds are involved in this conversion? A2: The initiative supports the conversion of shares in tokenized funds from BlackRock (BUILD) and VanEck (VBILL) into RLUSD. Q3: How does the conversion process work? A3: Investors can convert their tokenized fund shares to RLUSD through a smart contract jointly launched by Ripple and Securitize, automating the process on the blockchain. Q4: What are the main benefits of converting assets to RLUSD? A4: Benefits include enhanced liquidity, greater interoperability with the broader digital asset ecosystem, reduced transaction friction, and increased accessibility for investors. Q5: What is real-world asset (RWA) tokenization? A5: RWA tokenization is the process of representing ownership of tangible assets, like real estate, art, or fund shares, as digital tokens on a blockchain, offering benefits like fractional ownership and transparency. Q6: What does this mean for the future of finance? A6: This collaboration signals a growing institutional embrace of blockchain, paving the way for more integrated financial systems where traditional assets are seamlessly traded and managed within the digital economy. Found this article insightful? Share it with your network and join the conversation about the future of finance and real-world asset tokenization! Your thoughts and shares help us spread valuable information. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the digital asset space and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary RLUSD Conversion: Ripple and Securitize Empower BlackRock and VanEck Tokenized Funds first appeared on BitcoinWorld.BitcoinWorld Revolutionary RLUSD Conversion: Ripple and Securitize Empower BlackRock and VanEck Tokenized Funds The world of finance is constantly evolving, and a groundbreaking development is set to redefine how investors interact with traditional assets. Get ready to explore the exciting potential of RLUSD conversion as Ripple and Securitize join forces to streamline the process for major institutional players. What is This Groundbreaking RLUSD Conversion All About? Imagine being able to easily transform shares from leading investment funds into a digital, blockchain-native asset. That’s precisely what’s happening. Ripple, a prominent blockchain and crypto solutions provider, along with Securitize, a leading platform for real-world asset (RWA) and security tokenization, are enabling investors to convert shares in tokenized funds from financial giants BlackRock and VanEck into RLUSD. This significant move, as reported by Cointelegraph, allows holders of BlackRock’s BUILD and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized funds to leverage a smart contract mechanism. This smart contract, developed jointly by Ripple and Securitize, facilitates a seamless RLUSD conversion, making these traditional assets more accessible and interoperable within the digital asset ecosystem. Why Does This RLUSD Conversion Matter for Investors? This initiative isn’t just a technical upgrade; it represents a powerful step towards bridging the gap between conventional finance and the burgeoning world of blockchain. For investors, the ability to perform an RLUSD conversion offers several compelling advantages: Enhanced Liquidity: Tokenized assets, by their nature, can offer greater liquidity compared to their traditional counterparts, allowing for easier buying and selling. Greater Interoperability: Converting fund shares into RLUSD means these assets can potentially be used across various decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and other blockchain platforms. Reduced Friction: Smart contracts automate the conversion process, potentially reducing administrative overheads and transaction times that are common in traditional finance. Accessibility: It opens up opportunities for a broader range of investors to engage with institutional-grade funds through a more modern, digital interface. Ultimately, this move by Ripple and Securitize empowers investors with more control and flexibility over their holdings. Understanding RLUSD and Its Role in Tokenization At the heart of this innovation is RLUSD. But what exactly is it? RLUSD is a new stablecoin, representing the US dollar on the XRP Ledger. Its primary purpose is to provide a reliable and efficient medium for transactions and value transfer within the digital asset space, particularly for real-world assets. The introduction of RLUSD is a strategic move by Ripple to further expand the utility of the XRP Ledger for institutional use cases. The tokenization of real-world assets, or RWA, is a rapidly growing trend. It involves representing ownership of tangible assets like real estate, art, or even shares in a fund, as digital tokens on a blockchain. This process brings numerous benefits, including fractional ownership, increased transparency, and global accessibility. The RLUSD conversion mechanism acts as a crucial on-ramp for these tokenized assets, providing a standardized digital representation. What’s the Future for Real-World Asset Tokenization? This collaboration between Ripple, Securitize, BlackRock, and VanEck is a powerful indicator of the growing institutional interest in blockchain technology. It signals a future where traditional financial products are seamlessly integrated into the digital economy. As more financial institutions explore tokenization, we can expect: Increased adoption of stablecoins like RLUSD for settlements and transfers. A wider array of tokenized assets becoming available to investors. Further innovation in smart contract functionality to automate complex financial processes. While the benefits are clear, it’s also important to acknowledge that the regulatory landscape for tokenized assets is still evolving. Navigating these regulations will be key to widespread adoption and ensuring investor protection. A Glimpse into Tomorrow’s Finance The partnership between Ripple and Securitize to facilitate the RLUSD conversion of BlackRock and VanEck funds marks a pivotal moment. It underscores the tangible progress being made in bridging traditional finance with the efficiency and transparency of blockchain technology. This initiative is not just about converting assets; it’s about unlocking new possibilities for investors and paving the way for a more integrated, digital financial future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is RLUSD? A1: RLUSD is a new stablecoin launched by Ripple, pegged to the US dollar, designed to facilitate efficient transactions and value transfer on the XRP Ledger, especially for real-world assets. Q2: Which funds are involved in this conversion? A2: The initiative supports the conversion of shares in tokenized funds from BlackRock (BUILD) and VanEck (VBILL) into RLUSD. Q3: How does the conversion process work? A3: Investors can convert their tokenized fund shares to RLUSD through a smart contract jointly launched by Ripple and Securitize, automating the process on the blockchain. Q4: What are the main benefits of converting assets to RLUSD? A4: Benefits include enhanced liquidity, greater interoperability with the broader digital asset ecosystem, reduced transaction friction, and increased accessibility for investors. Q5: What is real-world asset (RWA) tokenization? A5: RWA tokenization is the process of representing ownership of tangible assets, like real estate, art, or fund shares, as digital tokens on a blockchain, offering benefits like fractional ownership and transparency. Q6: What does this mean for the future of finance? A6: This collaboration signals a growing institutional embrace of blockchain, paving the way for more integrated financial systems where traditional assets are seamlessly traded and managed within the digital economy. Found this article insightful? Share it with your network and join the conversation about the future of finance and real-world asset tokenization! Your thoughts and shares help us spread valuable information. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the digital asset space and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary RLUSD Conversion: Ripple and Securitize Empower BlackRock and VanEck Tokenized Funds first appeared on BitcoinWorld.

Revolutionary RLUSD Conversion: Ripple and Securitize Empower BlackRock and VanEck Tokenized Funds

By: Coinstats
2025/09/23 21:40
Threshold
T$0.01562+2.09%
RealLink
REAL$0.06017+0.28%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01475-0.40%
GET
GET$0.006212-3.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08551+0.24%

BitcoinWorld

Revolutionary RLUSD Conversion: Ripple and Securitize Empower BlackRock and VanEck Tokenized Funds

The world of finance is constantly evolving, and a groundbreaking development is set to redefine how investors interact with traditional assets. Get ready to explore the exciting potential of RLUSD conversion as Ripple and Securitize join forces to streamline the process for major institutional players.

What is This Groundbreaking RLUSD Conversion All About?

Imagine being able to easily transform shares from leading investment funds into a digital, blockchain-native asset. That’s precisely what’s happening. Ripple, a prominent blockchain and crypto solutions provider, along with Securitize, a leading platform for real-world asset (RWA) and security tokenization, are enabling investors to convert shares in tokenized funds from financial giants BlackRock and VanEck into RLUSD.

This significant move, as reported by Cointelegraph, allows holders of BlackRock’s BUILD and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized funds to leverage a smart contract mechanism. This smart contract, developed jointly by Ripple and Securitize, facilitates a seamless RLUSD conversion, making these traditional assets more accessible and interoperable within the digital asset ecosystem.

Why Does This RLUSD Conversion Matter for Investors?

This initiative isn’t just a technical upgrade; it represents a powerful step towards bridging the gap between conventional finance and the burgeoning world of blockchain. For investors, the ability to perform an RLUSD conversion offers several compelling advantages:

  • Enhanced Liquidity: Tokenized assets, by their nature, can offer greater liquidity compared to their traditional counterparts, allowing for easier buying and selling.
  • Greater Interoperability: Converting fund shares into RLUSD means these assets can potentially be used across various decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and other blockchain platforms.
  • Reduced Friction: Smart contracts automate the conversion process, potentially reducing administrative overheads and transaction times that are common in traditional finance.
  • Accessibility: It opens up opportunities for a broader range of investors to engage with institutional-grade funds through a more modern, digital interface.

Ultimately, this move by Ripple and Securitize empowers investors with more control and flexibility over their holdings.

Understanding RLUSD and Its Role in Tokenization

At the heart of this innovation is RLUSD. But what exactly is it? RLUSD is a new stablecoin, representing the US dollar on the XRP Ledger. Its primary purpose is to provide a reliable and efficient medium for transactions and value transfer within the digital asset space, particularly for real-world assets. The introduction of RLUSD is a strategic move by Ripple to further expand the utility of the XRP Ledger for institutional use cases.

The tokenization of real-world assets, or RWA, is a rapidly growing trend. It involves representing ownership of tangible assets like real estate, art, or even shares in a fund, as digital tokens on a blockchain. This process brings numerous benefits, including fractional ownership, increased transparency, and global accessibility. The RLUSD conversion mechanism acts as a crucial on-ramp for these tokenized assets, providing a standardized digital representation.

What’s the Future for Real-World Asset Tokenization?

This collaboration between Ripple, Securitize, BlackRock, and VanEck is a powerful indicator of the growing institutional interest in blockchain technology. It signals a future where traditional financial products are seamlessly integrated into the digital economy. As more financial institutions explore tokenization, we can expect:

  • Increased adoption of stablecoins like RLUSD for settlements and transfers.
  • A wider array of tokenized assets becoming available to investors.
  • Further innovation in smart contract functionality to automate complex financial processes.

While the benefits are clear, it’s also important to acknowledge that the regulatory landscape for tokenized assets is still evolving. Navigating these regulations will be key to widespread adoption and ensuring investor protection.

A Glimpse into Tomorrow’s Finance

The partnership between Ripple and Securitize to facilitate the RLUSD conversion of BlackRock and VanEck funds marks a pivotal moment. It underscores the tangible progress being made in bridging traditional finance with the efficiency and transparency of blockchain technology. This initiative is not just about converting assets; it’s about unlocking new possibilities for investors and paving the way for a more integrated, digital financial future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is RLUSD?
A1: RLUSD is a new stablecoin launched by Ripple, pegged to the US dollar, designed to facilitate efficient transactions and value transfer on the XRP Ledger, especially for real-world assets.

Q2: Which funds are involved in this conversion?
A2: The initiative supports the conversion of shares in tokenized funds from BlackRock (BUILD) and VanEck (VBILL) into RLUSD.

Q3: How does the conversion process work?
A3: Investors can convert their tokenized fund shares to RLUSD through a smart contract jointly launched by Ripple and Securitize, automating the process on the blockchain.

Q4: What are the main benefits of converting assets to RLUSD?
A4: Benefits include enhanced liquidity, greater interoperability with the broader digital asset ecosystem, reduced transaction friction, and increased accessibility for investors.

Q5: What is real-world asset (RWA) tokenization?
A5: RWA tokenization is the process of representing ownership of tangible assets, like real estate, art, or fund shares, as digital tokens on a blockchain, offering benefits like fractional ownership and transparency.

Q6: What does this mean for the future of finance?
A6: This collaboration signals a growing institutional embrace of blockchain, paving the way for more integrated financial systems where traditional assets are seamlessly traded and managed within the digital economy.

Found this article insightful? Share it with your network and join the conversation about the future of finance and real-world asset tokenization! Your thoughts and shares help us spread valuable information.

To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the digital asset space and institutional adoption.

This post Revolutionary RLUSD Conversion: Ripple and Securitize Empower BlackRock and VanEck Tokenized Funds first appeared on BitcoinWorld.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

The post Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Botanix Labs has launched stBTC, a liquid staking token designed to turn Bitcoin into a yield-bearing asset by redistributing network gas fees directly to users. The protocol will begin yield accrual later this week, with its Genesis Vault scheduled to open on Sept. 25, capped at 50 BTC. The initiative marks one of the first attempts to generate Bitcoin-native yield without relying on inflationary token models or centralized custodians. stBTC works by allowing users to deposit Bitcoin into Botanix’s permissionless smart contract, receiving stBTC tokens that represent their share of the staking vault. As transactions occur, 50% of Botanix network gas fees, paid in BTC, flow back to stBTC holders. Over time, the value of stBTC increases relative to BTC, enabling users to redeem their original deposit plus yield. Botanix estimates early returns could reach 20–50% annually before stabilizing around 6–8%, a level similar to Ethereum staking but fully denominated in Bitcoin. Botanix says that security audits have been completed by Spearbit and Sigma Prime, and the protocol is built on the EIP-4626 vault standard, which also underpins Ethereum-based staking products. The company’s Spiderchain architecture, operated by 16 independent entities including Galaxy, Alchemy, and Fireblocks, secures the network. If adoption grows, Botanix argues the system could make Bitcoin a productive, composable asset for decentralized finance, while reinforcing network consensus. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/botanix-launches-stbtc
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:37
Share
Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08549+0.22%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4023-1.17%
Triathon
GROW$0.0261-47.80%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Share
8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

Solana open interest rockets 6% on CME
Solana
SOL$218.05-1.22%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01761-10.42%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.73513-3.52%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:05
Share

Trending News

More

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September