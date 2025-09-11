REX-Osprey crypto ETFs to launch Friday barring SEC objection — Bloomberg analyst

REX and Osprey clear the SEC’s 75-day window with multiple crypto ETFs poised to debut, even as regulators push back decisions on rival Ether, Solana and XRP products.

New batches of cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from REX and Osprey have cleared the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) 75-day review window and are expected to begin trading by Friday, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas.

“Post-effective means that it’s going to launch, basically,” Balchunas told Cointelegraph in a phone interview, referring to the lineup that includes the REX-Osprey Bonk ETF, Trump ETF, Bitcoin ETF, XRP ETF and Doge ETF.

Cointelegraph previously reported that the Doge ETF was slated to debut on Thursday, with timing determined by its structure under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Unlike products filed under the Securities Act of 1933 — which was used to approve spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs last year — 1940 Act funds face a simpler path to market.

