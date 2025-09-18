REX-Osprey debuts first U.S. spot Dogecoin and XRP ETFs

REX-Osprey’s dual launch pushes beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The investment firm has introduced the first U.S.-listed ETFs offering direct spot exposure to Dogecoin and XRP, expanding institutional access to two major yet divergent crypto assets.

On September 18, REX-Osprey, the partnership between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, officially launched the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (CBOE: DOJE) and XRP ETF (CBOE: XRPR), marking the first U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds providing direct spot exposure to Dogecoin and XRP.

According to the firm’s press release, DOJE will hold a majority of its assets directly in Dogecoin, giving investors a regulated on-ramp to the meme-driven token, while XRPR focuses on XRP, a digital asset known for enabling cross-border payments.

REX-Osprey said both ETFs operate under the protections of the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, integrating crypto’s volatility into traditional brokerage frameworks.

REX-Osprey extends its crypto ETF playbook

The launch of DOJE and XRPR builds on REX-Osprey’s earlier innovation with the SOL + Staking ETF, which debuted on July 2, 2025, and has since amassed over $275 million in assets under management, according to the press release.

By offering spot exposure to Dogecoin and XRP within the regulatory framework of a 1940 Act fund, REX-Osprey is expanding investor access to digital assets and creating a bridge between the volatility of crypto markets and the familiar mechanics of traditional ETFs.

Notably, the launch provides a crucial legitimacy test for Dogecoin, an asset whose value is largely derived from community sentiment rather than technical utility. For XRP, it offers a regulated haven for investors who may have been wary of direct ownership due to its complex legal history with the SEC.

The market responded with immediate optimism following the announcement. Dogecoin’s price rallied, gaining 5.77% to reach $0.28, with its 24-hour trading volume surging more than 44% to $5.66 billion. Similarly, XRP jumped 3.05% to trade at $3.12, with trading volume up 75% to nearly $7.8 billion.