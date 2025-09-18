REX-Osprey’s dual launch pushes beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The investment firm has introduced the first U.S.-listed ETFs offering direct spot exposure to Dogecoin and XRP, expanding institutional access to two major yet divergent crypto assets. On September 18, REX-Osprey, the…REX-Osprey’s dual launch pushes beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The investment firm has introduced the first U.S.-listed ETFs offering direct spot exposure to Dogecoin and XRP, expanding institutional access to two major yet divergent crypto assets. On September 18, REX-Osprey, the…

REX-Osprey debuts first U.S. spot Dogecoin and XRP ETFs

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/18 21:54
Union
U$0.014475+3.41%
XRP
XRP$2.9933-3.13%
Major
MAJOR$0.16003-3.68%
REVOX
REX$0.04106-19.31%

REX-Osprey’s dual launch pushes beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The investment firm has introduced the first U.S.-listed ETFs offering direct spot exposure to Dogecoin and XRP, expanding institutional access to two major yet divergent crypto assets.

Summary
  • REX-Osprey launched the first U.S.-listed spot ETFs for Dogecoin and XRP on Thursday.
  • DOGE and XRP prices rose after the debut, with trading volumes surging sharply.
  • The debut follows the success of REX-Osprey’s Solana + staking ETF earlier this year.

On September 18, REX-Osprey, the partnership between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, officially launched the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (CBOE: DOJE) and XRP ETF (CBOE: XRPR), marking the first U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds providing direct spot exposure to Dogecoin and XRP.

According to the firm’s press release, DOJE will hold a majority of its assets directly in Dogecoin, giving investors a regulated on-ramp to the meme-driven token, while XRPR focuses on XRP, a digital asset known for enabling cross-border payments.

REX-Osprey said both ETFs operate under the protections of the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, integrating crypto’s volatility into traditional brokerage frameworks.

REX-Osprey extends its crypto ETF playbook

The launch of DOJE and XRPR builds on REX-Osprey’s earlier innovation with the SOL + Staking ETF, which debuted on July 2, 2025, and has since amassed over $275 million in assets under management, according to the press release.

By offering spot exposure to Dogecoin and XRP within the regulatory framework of a 1940 Act fund, REX-Osprey is expanding investor access to digital assets and creating a bridge between the volatility of crypto markets and the familiar mechanics of traditional ETFs.

Notably, the launch provides a crucial legitimacy test for Dogecoin, an asset whose value is largely derived from community sentiment rather than technical utility. For XRP, it offers a regulated haven for investors who may have been wary of direct ownership due to its complex legal history with the SEC.

The market responded with immediate optimism following the announcement. Dogecoin’s price rallied, gaining 5.77% to reach $0.28, with its 24-hour trading volume surging more than 44% to $5.66 billion. Similarly, XRP jumped 3.05% to trade at $3.12, with trading volume up 75% to nearly $7.8 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.5263-6.20%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12186-3.50%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08472-4.88%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1395-5.48%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 03:20
Share
Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission heeft groen licht gegeven voor de omzetting van het Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund naar een exchange traded product op NYSE Arca. Daarmee wordt voor het eerst in de Verenigde Staten een multi crypto product officieel toegelaten tot een gereguleerde beurs. Deze beslissing is een nieuwe fase in de adoptie van crypto door de financiële sector. Van OTC naar gereguleerd beursproduct Tot nu toe werd de GDLC verhandeld als een OTC fonds wat vaak samen ging met beperkte toegang en structurele prijsafwijkingen van de onderliggende waarde. Met de conversie naar een ETP verdwijnt dit nadeel. Beleggers krijgen de mogelijkheid om intraday exposure te verkrijgen tot meerdere cryptocurrencies tegelijk. Volgens de laatste cijfers beheert het fonds meer dan $915 miljoen aan activa. Het product wordt opgebouwd uit vijf grote namen: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana en Cardano. Deze samenstelling zorgt voor een bredere spreiding van risico’s. Verspreiden binnen een product Het belangrijkste voordeel van een multi crypto ETF is de mogelijkheid tot directe diversificatie. Waar beleggers bij een Bitcoin ETF enkel afhankelijk zijn van de prijs van BTC, biedt GDLC in een product toegang tot meerdere top altcoins. Daarmee ontstaat een beter evenwicht tussen rendement en risico, vooral voor institutionele beleggers die op zoek zijn naar een gereguleerde manier om hun allocatie te verbreden. SEC zet stap richting duidelijker regelgeving De goedkeuring van de GDLC past binnen de nieuwe generic listing standards van de SEC. Deze standaarden zijn bedoeld om de beoordeling van crypto ETF’s te versnellen en voorspelbaarder te maken. In plaats van elk afzonderlijk dossier langdurig te analyseren, kunnen producten die aan basiscriteria voldoen sneller op de markt komen. Voor de sector is dit een signaal dat de toezichthouder zich beweegt van een handhavings gerichte aanpak naar een meer gestructureerd regelgevende aanpak. Institutionele partijen die eerder huiverig waren, zien hiermee de drempel verlaagd om toe te treden. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Impact op markt en instroom De timing van deze beslissing is verrassend. Bitcoin ETF’s hadden recent nog dagelijkse instromen van gemiddeld $290 miljoen, terwijl Ethereum producten juist uitstromen zagen. Een multi crypto product aantrekkelijk worden als alternatief dat beide assets en belangrijke altcoins combineert. Analisten wijzen erop dat als GDLC slechts vijf procent van de huidige instromen naar Bitcoin-ETF’s weet aan te trekken, dit al kan neerkomen op zo’n $15 miljoen per dag. Nieuwe routes voor institutionele allocatie Voor institutionele beleggers die diversificatie zoeken binnen de crypto markt zonder afhankelijk te zijn van ongecontroleerde exchanges, opent GDLC een gereguleerde en transparante route. Met een aankoop krijgen zij toegang tot meerdere leidende blockchains, waarbij de custody en naleving van regelgeving gewaarborgd zijn. De komst van dit product kan bovendien een domino effect veroorzaken. Er liggen momenteel nog tientallen aanvragen voor crypto ETF’s bij de SEC, variërend van stablecoin exposure tot altcoins als Avalanche en Litecoin. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Solana
SOL$237.54-4.28%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,405.61-1.67%
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-2.85%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 02:31
Share

Trending News

More

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Bank of Japan Maintains Rates, USD/JPY Surges

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities