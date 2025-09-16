REX-Osprey Dogecoin and XRP ETFs likely to debut this week

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 03:31
REX-Osprey’s Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) and XRP ETF (XRPR) commence trading on Sept. 18, according to information shared on Sept. 15.

Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas confirmed DOJE starts trading on Sept. 18, noting that the TRUMP, BONK, and Bitcoin funds lack confirmed trading dates.

On the same day, REX Shares confirmed that the XRPR launch is scheduled for this week.

RIC structure

The REX-Osprey ETFs employ a registered investment company (RIC) framework that distinguishes them from traditional spot crypto ETFs and their own Solana ETF’s original approach.

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart explained that this structure provides operational flexibility while meeting regulatory requirements.

The RIC framework enables funds to hold spot crypto assets primarily while maintaining derivative usage capabilities and ETF investment options when market conditions demand flexibility.

This approach operates within established investment company regulations rather than corporate tax structures used by Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs.

The structure offers different tax treatment, operational requirements, and regulatory oversight compared to C-corporations.

These differences affect investor return distribution methods while providing a middle path between pure spot exposure and complete structural innovation.

Solana ETF

REX-Osprey previously launched the Solana ETF (SSK) as a C-corporation before converting structures, demonstrating the team’s willingness to adapt regulatory approaches.

The Dogecoin ETF experienced delays from its original Sept. 12 expected debut, with Balchunas predicting the mid-week launch materialized.

The funds join the crypto ETF landscape as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved five REX-Osprey ETFs despite structural differences from existing products.

Regarding standard crypto ETF applications, Seyffart noted that over 90 filings are awaiting a decision from the SEC. The first batch of approvals might happen in October, as some of the altcoin filings face their final deadline next month.

However, the SEC might delay the launch despite giving regulatory approval, as it recently did with multi-asset funds from Grayscale and Bitwise.

According to the Bloomberg analysts, the reason is that the regulator is finishing a framework to fast-track crypto ETF approvals, and wants to allow their trading after its conclusion.

Nevertheless, the REX-Osprey launches expand crypto ETF options beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum for now, offering exposure to other altcoins.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/rex-osprey-dogecoin-and-xrp-etfs-likely-to-debut-this-week/

