REX-Osprey DOJE ETF Launch Drives Dogecoin Surge to $0.28

DOJE ETF Offers Direct Spot Exposure to Dogecoin

In a press release, REX-Osprey announced the launch of the first-ever publicly traded ETF to provide exposure to Dogecoin (DOGE). The latest fund is the REX-OspreyDOGE ETF (CBOE: DOJE), an innovation in the cryptocurrency market. It is a unique exchange-traded fund (ETF) that offers direct spot exposure to Dogecoin, which has gained legendary popularity due to its Shiba Inu mascot and fan base of Shiba Inu followers.

The introduction of the DOJE ETF is revolutionary for several reasons. It is the first ETF in the United States that provides investors direct access to the spot price of Dogecoin, a widely known cryptocurrency, which lacks inherent utility. This provides a controlled and smooth method for people to invest into DOGE through a regular brokerage account. Using this new product, REX-Osprey remains on the edge of digital asset integration into the regulated financial frameworks.

Greg King, CEO of REX Financial and Osprey Funds, expressed his pride in this achievement:

SSK’s Success Sets the Stage for DOGE ETF Launch

The DOJE ETF follows the successful launch of REX-Osprey’s SOL + Staking ETF (SSK) in July 2025. This fund became the first-ever U.S.-listed ETF to offer spot Solana exposure alongside on-chain staking rewards. Since its launch, SSK has been a significant success, accumulating over $275 million in assets under management.

REX-Osprey has now expanded its crypto offerings with the addition of both DOGE and XRP ETFs, offering investors more opportunities to diversify their portfolios. The DOGE ETF’s debut is particularly timely, with growing investor interest in meme coins.

Dogecoin ETF Launch Drives DOGE Surge to $0.28 – What’s Next?

The launch of the DOJE ETF has generated significant excitement, with Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas predicting around $2.5 million in volume on day one. While it’s a 40 Act fund rather than a 33 Act, which could limit initial attention, the SEC’s approval of new crypto ETF listing standards could lead to more Dogecoin ETFs in the future.

Alongside the launch of the DOJE ETF, the price of Dogecoin has been on the rise.

According to CoinMarketcap, in the past 24 hours, DOGE has surged 7%, reaching a price of $0.2826. This increase is seen as part of the growing excitement surrounding the introduction of the first-ever Dogecoin ETF in the U.S. The upward momentum reflects a positive shift in investor sentiment, with DOGE continuing to gain ground from earlier dips.