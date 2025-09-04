REX-Osprey Files for First U.S. Dogecoin ETF as DOGE Price Climbs

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/04 06:41
TLDR

  • REX-Osprey has filed for a Dogecoin ETF with the SEC, aiming to provide exposure to DOGE’s price movements.
  • The ETF will invest at least 80% of its assets in Dogecoin or related instruments like futures and swaps.
  • Dogecoin has experienced a strong rally, with a 122% rise in the past year, boosting interest in the ETF.
  • The SEC is currently reviewing the filing, which could make it the first regulated Dogecoin ETF in the U.S.
  • REX-Osprey has experience with crypto-related funds and aims to structure the Dogecoin ETF for tax efficiency.

REX-Osprey has filed for a Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). If approved, it will be the first regulated ETF in the U.S. that tracks the performance of Dogecoin, the popular memecoin. The proposed ETF, called the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE), offers investors exposure to Dogecoin without the need to buy the token directly.

REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF Targets Crypto Market Exposure

The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF will invest at least 80% of its assets in Dogecoin or related instruments. These instruments include direct holdings, futures, and swaps that track DOGE’s price movements. The fund may also allocate some assets to Treasuries or cash equivalents for daily operations.

The ETF aims to provide an easy way for investors to gain exposure to Dogecoin’s price. This could attract both retail and institutional investors who are looking for a regulated vehicle to invest in the cryptocurrency market. As the Dogecoin market sees increasing activity, the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF could gain significant interest.

REX-Osprey has experience structuring crypto-related products for tax efficiency. The firm previously converted its Solana Staking ETF into a new structure. This shows REX-Osprey’s ability to adapt its products to meet investor demands.

Dogecoin’s Recent Price Rally Sparks ETF Interest

Dogecoin’s price has rallied strongly in recent months, which adds appeal to the proposed ETF. Currently, DOGE price trades at $0.22060, up 2.68% on the day. Over the past month, it has risen by nearly 11%, and in the last year, it has gained over 122%.

Despite a 30% year-to-date decline, the latest recovery trend shows growing investor confidence in Dogecoin. As a result, the Dogecoin ETF is likely to attract more attention if the token continues its upward trajectory. Investors will closely monitor DOGE’s performance to determine how the ETF could impact their returns.

The filing comes at a time when more asset managers are pushing for crypto funds that fit within U.S. regulatory structures. REX-Osprey’s move reflects the rising efforts to bring cryptocurrencies into mainstream finance. The SEC will review the filing and decide whether to approve the Dogecoin ETF in the coming weeks.

The proposed Dogecoin ETF is part of a larger trend where cryptocurrencies are being brought under regulated structures. If approved, it could be a significant step for crypto integration into traditional financial markets.

The post REX-Osprey Files for First U.S. Dogecoin ETF as DOGE Price Climbs appeared first on Blockonomi.

