Rex-Osprey Launches XRP ETF Today

The Rex-Osprey Spot XRP ETF is set to launch today, September 12, becoming the first spot XRP ETF in the United States. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the fund after completing its 75-day review without objections. This ETF offers investors direct exposure to XRP tokens through traditional brokerage accounts, simplifying crypto investing. The launch positions XRP alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum in the regulated ETF market, potentially boosting institutional and retail interest.

