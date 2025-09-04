REX-Osprey Restructures Solana ETF to Cut Double Taxation

Altcoins

REX-Osprey has revamped its Solana-linked exchange-traded fund with a structural shift designed to make the product more appealing to U.S. investors.

The fund, formerly organized as a C-Corporation, is now classified as a regulated investment company (RIC) — a move that took effect September 1.

Ending Double Taxation

The restructuring means income and gains generated by the ETF will flow directly to shareholders, who will pay taxes individually. By removing the extra layer of federal and state tax at the fund level, investors avoid the “double taxation” that previously weighed on returns.

Aligning With U.S. ETF Standards

REX Financial CEO Greg King said the update puts the Solana ETF in line with the structure used by the vast majority of U.S. exchange-traded funds. At the same time, the vehicle continues to offer what sets it apart: direct exposure to Solana along with staking rewards.

Targeting Wider Adoption

Analysts say the streamlined setup could help attract both retail buyers and institutions looking for Solana exposure without directly holding the asset. By simplifying the tax burden, REX-Osprey is aiming to make crypto-backed funds easier to integrate into traditional portfolios.

With this change, the Solana ETF joins a growing list of digital asset products adapting to investor demand for efficiency, transparency, and regulatory familiarity.

