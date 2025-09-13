REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF Sets New AUM Benchmark Amid SOL Rally

REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF (SSK) surpasses $250M AUM as Solana price rises, driving strong demand for Solana exposure and staking rewards.

The REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF (SSK) surpassed $250 million in assets under management (AUM), marking significant growth. This milestone comes as Solana’s (SOL) price rises and interest in Solana derivatives grows.

The ETF, launched just two months ago, has rapidly attracted both institutional and retail investors seeking Solana exposure. It has gained traction due to its unique combination of price exposure and staking rewards for investors.

Solana Staking ETF Surpasses $250 Million AUM

In just two months, the REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF reached $250 million in AUM. This shows strong investor demand.

The ETF provides both spot Solana exposure and native on-chain staking rewards. This combination has attracted significant interest from investors. SSK stands out as the first U.S. ETF to offer these features.

Solana price performance has driven investor demand. It rose by 4.95% in the past 24 hours. Over the last week, it gained 18.69% as per Coinglass statistics. The ETF offers a regulated product that connects decentralized finance with traditional markets. It appeals to investors looking for a regulated way to gain exposure to Solana and staking rewards.

Strong Demand for Solana Exposure and Staking Rewards

SSK highlights the increasing demand for Solana exposure and staking rewards through regulated financial products.

The ETF provides dual exposure, offering price performance and staking rewards. This dual benefit appeals to both traditional and DeFi investors. It bridges the gap between decentralized finance and traditional financial markets in a regulated manner.

REX Shares credits early supporters for helping the fund’s rapid growth. According to the issuer, SSK was designed for investors seeking both price exposure and staking rewards.

The fund’s success reflects the strong demand for blockchain-native financial products. Institutional and retail investors alike are showing interest in this innovative approach.

Solana Price Surge and Growing Derivatives Market

Solana’s price has surged, reaching $240.18 on September 12. It rose by 4.95% in just one day. Over the past month, Solana gained 25.25%. Its six-month growth stands at 76.71%. These numbers reflect Solana’s increasing role in the crypto market.

The Solana derivatives market is also growing. Futures volume reached $30.04 billion in the last 24 hours. This is a 12.17% increase from the previous day.

Open interest in Solana futures rose 7.45%, reaching $16.89 billion. These figures indicate increasing institutional confidence in Solana.