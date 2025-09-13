REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF’s AUM Hits New High

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 03:32
Union
U$0.0094+0.10%
SIX
SIX$0.02163+0.65%
Solana
SOL$239.84+5.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016513+3.21%
Major
MAJOR$0.16302+1.52%
REVOX
REX$0.054009+0.60%

The REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF (SSK) has already surpassed the $250 million asset under management (AUM) mark after only two months of introduction. But the soaring Solana price and burgeoning derivatives market point to strong market momentum pushing the ETF higher.

Solana Price Match Rapid ETF Growth Amid Increased Investor Demand

This milestone of this Solana ETF indicates that there is a high demand for these Solana-focused financial products by both institutions and retailers. As the first U.S. ETF to combine spot Solana exposure with on-chain staking rewards, SSK provides a dual benefit.

Investors do not only gain on the performance price of Solana, but also staking yield. This will allow them to profit in several ways. Also, this model connects decentralized finance to traditional markets, giving investors regulated access to blockchain-native rewards. REX Shares recently converted its Solana ETF into a new fund structure, underscoring its commitment to innovation.

REX Shares, the issuer, also credited early supporters for helping SSK achieve rapid success. The company stressed that the fund was built to serve investors seeking a combination of price exposure and staking returns in a single, regulated product.

The ETF’s rapid success mirrors Solana’s strong market performance. Solana currently trade at $240.18, which is a 4.95% increase in the past day. SOL price has surged 18.69% in the past week and 25.25% over the past month. Over six months, Solana has climbed 76.71%, while its year-to-date growth stands at 27.16%. On a yearly basis, Solana is up 81.32%, and since inception, its value has surged nearly 493%.

Derivatives Growth Drives Momentum for Solana and SSK

The Solana price gains are accompanied by the positive activities in the derivatives markets. The futures volume for Solana jumped to $30.04 billion in the last 24 hours. It is up 12.17% from the previous day, per Coinglass statistics.

The rise of leveraged traders and institutions was reflected in rising open interest which rose 7.45% to $16.89 billion. These figures suggest that confidence in Solana is extending beyond spot markets and into derivatives. A Solana treasury company also secured approval to list on Nasdaq, signaling broader institutional acceptance.

With 609.61 million SOL circulating, the network remains a top blockchain ecosystem. The massive trading volume suggests that the Solana momentum is fueled by increased investor interest in both liquidity and yield.

Paul

Paul Adedoyin is a crypto journalist with 4+ years experience who provides timely news, in-depth research, and insightful content to inform and empower his audience. His works have been featured on sites such as CryptoMode, CryptoNewsFlash among others.
He holds a degree in Geophysics from OAU, Nigeria. When he’s not writing, he loves watching soccer and reading educative journals.
He can be reached via [email protected]

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/rex-osprey-solana-staking-etfs-aum-hits-new-high/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance A seemingly ordinary announcement has cast a meaningful stone on the intersection of cryptocurrency and traditional finance. On June 19, Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc.
Solana
SOL$238.91+5.44%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0908-5.51%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002878+0.66%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 09:00
Share
BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

The post BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The big question on many minds right now is which crypto will boom in 2025. As the market moves into a new cycle, billions are pouring into coins that balance stability with growth potential. Traders are searching for clear use cases, reliable adoption, and opportunities that can scale fast. Some coins already have deep trust, while others are just entering the spotlight with impressive results. Ethereum, Chainlink, and Litecoin remain at the core of the digital space, proving their staying power with technical strength and global adoption. At the same time, BlockDAG (BDAG) is rising quickly with numbers rarely seen before listing. Together, these four coins shape the discussion on which crypto will boom in 2025. BlockDAG (BDAG): Nears $405M in Batch 30 BlockDAG is changing expectations for early coin sales. It has already raised nearly $405M, putting it far ahead of most projects at a similar stage. More than 26.2 billion coins are sold, and the community keeps growing with 3 million X1 app users. The sale of 19,800 mining rigs adds proof of adoption on the ground. These numbers explain why many link BlockDAG (BDAG) to the question of which crypto will boom in 2025. In Batch 30, the BDAG price is $0.03, but for a short time, it is still available at $0.0013. That creates an immediate 2900% ROI window. Long-term projections push the coin far higher, showing its chance to become one of the strongest names in the sector. What makes BlockDAG stand apart is its hybrid DAG plus Proof-of-Work design. This setup balances speed, security, and growth potential. It shows more than hype, since usage and adoption are already proven. Unlike many coins that only talk about plans, BlockDAG has numbers to back its claim. Large-scale buys confirm interest, and momentum is building before its…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.81+0.05%
Boom
BOOM$0.01012-6.76%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005286+1.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 03:26
Share
AMD (AMD) Stock: Surges as Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Powers Mini AI Workstation Revolution

AMD (AMD) Stock: Surges as Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Powers Mini AI Workstation Revolution

TLDR AMD stock jumps as Ryzen AI Max+ 395 powers edge AI innovation in China. Ryzen AI Max+ 395 fuels AMD’s push into compact AI systems, lifting shares. AMD rallies on China showcase of Ryzen AI Max+ 395 edge AI chip systems. Market confidence rises as AMD bets big on edge AI with Ryzen AI [...] The post AMD (AMD) Stock: Surges as Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Powers Mini AI Workstation Revolution appeared first on CoinCentral.
Edge
EDGE$0.37294+16.12%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03677+1.77%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1483+3.56%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/13 03:41
Share

Trending News

More

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

AMD (AMD) Stock: Surges as Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Powers Mini AI Workstation Revolution

Multiple drivers behind Sui's rise: from Pokémon collaboration rumors to DEX trading volume surge

Ethereum’s future vs. Layer 2s: can dominance last?