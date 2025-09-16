REX-Osprey to launch first XRP ETF in U.S. this week

REX Shares will launch the first spot exchange-traded fund on XRP this week, according to an update the company shared on Monday.

Summary REX-Osprey’s XRP exchange-traded fund will debut this week, REX Shares revealed.

The spot fund, REX-Osprey XRPR ETF, joins others on Solana and Dogecoin that REX Shares has filed for under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

The REX-Osprey XRPR ETF, a spot exchange-traded fund structured as a spot ETF under the securities laws of the Investment Company Act of 1940, will hold real XRP, cash, derivatives and Treasuries.

In this case, XRPR is set to be the first ETF to allow spot exposure to XRP (XRP) in the United States.

While the Securities and Exchange Commission is yet to greenlight multiple spot crypto ETFs structured under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the REX Shares and Osprey Funds have already seen their REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF go live.

The product, with the ticker SSK, debuted at the end of June 2025, bringing to the market the first U.S.-listed ETF that gives investors spot exposure to Solana (SOL) as well as staking rewards. Investors can benefit from both direct exposure and SOL staking, with this possible directly from an investor’s securities brokerage account.

A Dogecoin (DOGE) spot ETF that brings a similar Act 40 registration structure, is also in the pipeline for debut this week after an anticipated rollout last week failed. XRPR also gets into the spotlight as REX-Osprey’s “short cut” sees the ETFs offered in an environment where they are more regulated than the traditional spot products.

Interestingly, the debut of Act 40 funds has not dampened investor anticipation around the multitude of crypto ETF applications before the SEC. Despite the agency postponing its decision across, investor sentiment is extremely high.

According to timelines provided for under the U.S. securities laws, the regulator is expected to deliver its final decision on filings for many of these proposals in October.

XRP price

As noted, the REX-Osprey XRP spot ETF fund will invest in and hold XRP (XRP), a cryptocurrency launched by Ripple and which rose to an all-time high of $3.84 in January 2018.

In recent months, particularly after Ripple-related legal victories against the SEC, the XRP token’s price has skyrocketed to near the all-time peak. XRP traded around $3.00 at the time of writing, up more than 400% in the past year and with a market capitalization of over $178 billion.