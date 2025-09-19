REX-Osprey XRP ETF sees $37.7M in record debut trading volume

Key Takeaways
- XRPR ETF posted $37.7M in first-day volume, the biggest debut of 2025.
- REX-Osprey’s Doge ETF launched alongside it, recording $17M and ranking top five out of 710 launches.
XRPR, the ticker symbol for the REX-Osprey XRP ETF, recorded $37.7 million in trading volume today on its debut. The U.S.-listed fund provides spot exposure to XRP.
The debut volume surpassed $IVES for the biggest day-one volume of any 2025 launch, while the REX-Osprey Doge ETF, which debuted alongside the XRP fund, recorded $17 million in trading volume, placing it in the top five of 710 launches this year, according to a post by Eric Balchunas on X.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/xrpr-etf-record-debut-volume/