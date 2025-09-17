REX-Osprey’s Dogecoin and XRP ETFs Set for Market Launch on September 18

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/17 00:00
REX-Osprey to launch first spot Dogecoin and XRP ETFs on September 18, offering institutional exposure under the 40 Act.

 

REX-Osprey is preparing to launch the first-ever spot Dogecoin and XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on September 18. These ETFs, set to launch under the 40 Act, will be the first to offer U.S. investors direct spot exposure to Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP. 

This marks a major milestone in the cryptocurrency investment space, as it brings institutional-grade exposure to two popular altcoins.

First Spot Dogecoin and XRP ETFs to Launch

According to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, REX-Osprey’s Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) and XRP ETF (XRPR) are confirmed to launch on September 18. The news follows a previous delay that pushed the release date from the prior week to the current one. 

These ETFs will offer institutional investors a new way to gain direct exposure to DOGE and XRP, becoming the first to do so under the 40 Act.

While there are other spot filings for these assets under the 33 Act, the SEC has not yet approved them. This makes REX-Osprey’s funds a first in the U.S. market. As part of the launch, REX-Osprey has also filed for additional crypto ETFs, including one for TRUMP and BONK tokens, but there is no further update on these at this time.

REX-Osprey’s Institutional Approach to Crypto ETFs

The REX-Osprey Dogecoin and XRP ETFs will provide investors with direct, spot exposure to these altcoins. However, the funds will not only hold spot assets. According to Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart, the DOGE ETF will also hold other spot DOGE ETFs, and the XRP ETF will include additional assets alongside spot XRP.

This structure positions REX-Osprey’s ETFs as a new way for investors to access cryptocurrency exposure without the need for direct asset management. These offerings are part of a broader trend of increasing institutional interest in crypto markets.

Market Movements and the Upcoming ETF Launch

Ahead of the ETF launch, both DOGE and XRP have seen significant price movements. DOGE briefly reached $0.30, marking its highest point since the beginning of the year. XRP also touched the $3 mark over the weekend, reclaiming a key psychological level. However, both altcoins have since experienced a slight decline, reflecting broader market trends.

Despite the recent price shifts, the upcoming launch of the REX-Osprey ETFs is poised to bring further attention and liquidity to these altcoins. 

The Dogecoin and XRP ETFs are expected to be among the most highly anticipated products in the crypto investment space.

