Rex-Osprey’s XRP, DOGE ETFs ‘no slouch’ with $54M volume on debut

Investors piled into the first Dogecoin and XRP exchange-traded funds in the US on their debut trading day, blasting through analysts’ trading volume expectations.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said on X that most new ETFs see around $1 million in trading volume, but the new crypto funds were “no slouch,” together seeing $54.7 million in trades over the day.

Asset issuers REX Shares and Osprey Funds together launched ETFs on Thursday tracking the price of the third-largest cryptocurrency, XRP (XRP), and the eighth-largest cryptocurrency and largest memecoin, Dogecoin (DOGE).

