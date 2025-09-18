REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

Key Takeaways
- REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF saw $10 million in inflows in one day.
- Total inflows over the past three days amount to $23 million.
REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF recorded $10 million in inflows yesterday, bringing total additions to $23 million over the past three days. The fund’s assets under management climbed above $289.0 million for the first time.
The SSK ETF is the first U.S. exchange-traded fund focused on Solana staking.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rex-shares-solana-staking-etf-aum-289m/