REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

Key Takeaways

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF recorded $10 million in inflows yesterday, bringing total additions to $23 million over the past three days. The fund’s assets under management climbed above $289.0 million for the first time.

The SSK ETF is the first U.S. exchange-traded fund focused on Solana staking.