RH (RH) Q2 2025 earnings

Shares of RH fell slightly Friday after the luxury furniture retailer significantly missed revenue expectations in its second-quarter earnings report and slashed its full-year revenue outlook.

The chain said Thursday that it will take another $30 million hit to its forecast because of tariffs, even though the retailer stood by its full-year forecast three months ago in its first-quarter earnings report.

It now sees full-year revenues up 9% to 11%, compared with a prior outlook of 10% to 13%, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margins of 19% to 20% compared with previous estimates of 20% to 21%.

RH reported revenue of $899 million compared with Wall Street estimates of $905 million. The company also delayed the introduction of its Fall Interiors Sourcebook by roughly two months as it waited to finalize pricing depending on tariff announcements.

“We now expect approximately $40 million in revenues to shift out of Q3 and into Q4 and Q1 2026,” CEO Gary Friedman wrote in a letter to shareholders.