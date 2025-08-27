RI Mining Launches New ETH and XRP Cloud Mining App, Enabling Users to Earn $17,000 in Daily Passive Income

By: Tronweekly
2025/08/27 18:15
RI Mining

As the global cryptocurrency market continues to heat up, cloud mining has once again come into the spotlight for investors. Leading blockchain fintech platform RI Mining today announced the official launch of its new cloud mining application supporting Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP). Known for its low entry barriers and efficient operations, the app has already enabled some users to achieve stable daily returns of up to $17,000.

Redefining Cloud Mining: Start Mining with Just a Smartphone

Traditional cryptocurrency mining requires expensive hardware, high electricity consumption, and advanced technical expertise. RI Mining’s new application removes these barriers by offering:

No hardware investment: No need to purchase mining rigs or GPUs

No technical requirements: No coding or configuration needed

Mobile convenience: Start mining anytime, anywhere with one tap

Users only need to register and select a contract to remotely mine ETH and XRP via their smartphones. The system automatically allocates hashrate and generates earnings.

Three Steps to Start Mining with RI Mining

  1. Register an Account

Visit the RI Mining website or download the official app. Sign up quickly with your email or mobile number.

  1. Select a Cloud Mining Contract

Choose from ETH, XRP, or other mainstream cryptocurrency contracts according to your budget and income goals. The system allocates hashrate automatically, with no technical knowledge required.

Contract typeAmountPeriodDaily incomeTotal revenue
Experience Contract$1002$4$108
Basic Contract$1,00010$15$1,150
Intermediate Contract$5,00015$85$6,275
Advanced Contract$10,00020$200$14,000
Super Contract$23,00027$690$41,630
  1. Start Mining and Earn Rewards

Once activated, contracts run automatically, allowing users to track earnings in real time. Daily passive income can be collected with ease as funds grow automatically.

Security and Compliance: Dual Protection

RI Mining prioritizes both user security and regulatory compliance:

  • Multi-signature wallets + cold storage to safeguard assets
  • Real-time hashrate monitoring + on-chain verification to prevent fraudulent mining
  • International compliance team to ensure adherence to financial regulations across multiple jurisdictions

Passive Income for Everyone

RI Mining’s mission is to make blockchain earnings accessible to all investors, regardless of technical background.

As one early user shared:

“I used to think mining was only for professionals. Now, with just my phone, I can earn stable daily returns. This has completely changed the way I approach investing.”

Conclusion

As ETH and XRP gain wider global adoption, cloud mining is fast becoming a preferred choice for investors seeking passive income and wealth growth.

RI Mining’s new application not only improves mining efficiency and transparency but also provides a simple financial pathway for global users.

Earning $17,000 per day is no longer a distant idea but a reality experienced by RI Mining users.

Join RI Mining today and start your cloud mining journey—let your wealth grow from this moment forward.

Official Website: https://rimining.com/

Email: [email protected]

Download the app: https://rimining.com/xml/index.html#/app

