‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Shares Important Lesson on How to Get Rich

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 04:29
Q
Q$0.004486-0.20%
BOOK
BOOK$0.000001578-6.07%
GET
GET$0.011232-4.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020373-5.70%
Propy
PRO$0.7639+0.60%
  • Key lesson on becoming rich â you’ll be surprised
  • Bitcoin can make you rich easily: Kiyosaki

Robert Kiyosaki, a prominent investor, Bitcoin advocate and the author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book, has taken to social media to share an important lesson with his X followers.

Kiyosaki reveals a crucial thing on becoming rich that he gained from personal experience.

You Might Also Like

Title news

Key lesson on becoming rich — you’ll be surprised

Kiyosaki claims that money itself does not make one rich. He gave some examples of college sports stars who then join professional teams and earn millions of dollars. They go bankrupt in about seven years after retirement. The same goes for lottery winners, Kiyosaki said: “Millions of $ made them poorer.”

Kiyosaki is a well-known advocate of financial education that starts as early as in school. But since there is no such subject and even colleges do not teach any practical skills in this, Kiyosaki insists, his advice is “seek out rich teachers and friends.”

He also suggests reading a variety of books written for “active students about money, hardships, mission driven businesses, and successful entrepreneurship.”

You Might Also Like

Title news

Bitcoin can make you rich easily: Kiyosaki

In an X post published earlier this month, Robert Kiyosaki opined that the easiest tool that can be leveraged for becoming rich is the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Praising its “pure genius asset design,” the financial guru stated that it is enough to just buy and then hold it: “No mess no stress. Just set it and forget it.”

Kiyosaki confessed that he had earned his first million dollars in the sphere of real estate. It was hard work, he admitted. Plus, it took “lots of time, and many sleepless nights.”

But it is totally different from Bitcoin, he said. Kiyosaki “did a little study, invested a few dollars…set it…forgot it… and “it has grown into several million dollars.”

Those were the “easiest millions I have ever made,” Kiyosaki bragged.

Source: https://u.today/rich-dad-poor-dad-author-shares-important-lesson-on-how-to-get-rich

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 73FtSU sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs, with a transaction amount of approximately US$2.3 million. This batch of coins
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 09:09
Share
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K

Cardano (ADA) price hovers around $0.54 on Monday, after falling nearly 15% last week, as tensions in the Middle East escalated following the US attack on Iran. This double-digit correction triggered a wave of liquidation, wiping out a total of nearly $17 million in long positions last week.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,252.52-2.89%
Cardano
ADA$0.8577-7.76%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02599-4.90%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/23 13:20
Share
Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Ex-Animoca exec had his crypto wallets drained after downloading a fake Zoom update during a phishing attack linked to North Korean hacking group Lazarus. Mehdi Farooq, an investment partner at Hypersphere and ex-Animoca Brands exec, revealed in a post on…
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004207+1.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 16:13
Share

Trending News

More

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K

Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Live Utility: Cold Wallet Pays You Now, While Ethereum Waits on $15K and Tron’s Volume Hits 11 Billion