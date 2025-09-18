Rich Dad, Poor Dad: Kids are brainwashed to slave for ‘fake money’

Rich Dad, Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he prefers accumulating gold, silver, oil, Bitcoin, and Ether, which he deems “hard money.”

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki, a strong proponent for Bitcoin, says it is “criminal” that kids are being taught from a young age to work for an inflationary currency while arguing the virtues of Bitcoin.

“Go to school, get a job, work hard, save money, and invest in a 401(k) full of garbage,” Kiyosaki said during a podcast hosted by Bitcoin Collective Co-Founder Jordan Walker on Wednesday.

Kiyosaki pulled no punches as he lambasted central banks, equating them to “criminal organizations” and even calling them “Marxists,” as he says that every time central banks print money, it makes the rich richer, while the other economic classes suffer.

