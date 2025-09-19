The post Ricky Martin Charts A Brand New No. 1 Hit With A Decades-Old Song appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca” returns to Latin Digital Song Sales, surging to No. 1 after his MTV VMAs performance, giving him a fourth career chart-topper. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Ricky Martin attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Getty Images for MTV At the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, Ricky Martin was on hand to accept the Latin Icon Award. The celebrated superstar took the trophy from Jessica Simpson and J Balvin, who both honored him with kind words. Martin also took to the main stage to perform a medley of songs, leading with “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” which is perhaps his most famous track. Following his highly-viewed performance, “Livin’ La Vida Loca” returns to a Billboard chart in America and, amazingly, gives the Latin powerhouse another leader. “Livin’ La Vida Loca” Hits No. 1 This week, “Livin’ La Vida Loca” returns to the Latin Digital Song Sales chart, Billboard’s ranking of the bestselling Spanish-language cuts in the United States on platforms like iTunes. The track doesn’t just break back onto the list – it blasts in at No. 1. Ricky Martin Earns Fourth No. 1 Martin scores his fourth career No. 1 on the Latin Digital Song Sales chart as “Livin’ La Vida Loca” reaches the summit for the very first time. He earned his first champion in March 2014 with “Adrenalina,” alongside Wisin and Jennifer Lopez. Two years later, “Vente Pa’ Ca,” with Maluma, launched in first place. Martin last collected a new No. 1 before this frame in 2021 with “Canción Bonita,” a collaboration with Carlos Vives. “Livin’ La Vida Loca” Debuted 15 Years Ago “Livin’ La Vida Loca” debuted on the Latin Digital Song… The post Ricky Martin Charts A Brand New No. 1 Hit With A Decades-Old Song appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca” returns to Latin Digital Song Sales, surging to No. 1 after his MTV VMAs performance, giving him a fourth career chart-topper. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Ricky Martin attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Getty Images for MTV At the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, Ricky Martin was on hand to accept the Latin Icon Award. The celebrated superstar took the trophy from Jessica Simpson and J Balvin, who both honored him with kind words. Martin also took to the main stage to perform a medley of songs, leading with “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” which is perhaps his most famous track. Following his highly-viewed performance, “Livin’ La Vida Loca” returns to a Billboard chart in America and, amazingly, gives the Latin powerhouse another leader. “Livin’ La Vida Loca” Hits No. 1 This week, “Livin’ La Vida Loca” returns to the Latin Digital Song Sales chart, Billboard’s ranking of the bestselling Spanish-language cuts in the United States on platforms like iTunes. The track doesn’t just break back onto the list – it blasts in at No. 1. Ricky Martin Earns Fourth No. 1 Martin scores his fourth career No. 1 on the Latin Digital Song Sales chart as “Livin’ La Vida Loca” reaches the summit for the very first time. He earned his first champion in March 2014 with “Adrenalina,” alongside Wisin and Jennifer Lopez. Two years later, “Vente Pa’ Ca,” with Maluma, launched in first place. Martin last collected a new No. 1 before this frame in 2021 with “Canción Bonita,” a collaboration with Carlos Vives. “Livin’ La Vida Loca” Debuted 15 Years Ago “Livin’ La Vida Loca” debuted on the Latin Digital Song…

Ricky Martin Charts A Brand New No. 1 Hit With A Decades-Old Song

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 22:25
Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca” returns to Latin Digital Song Sales, surging to No. 1 after his MTV VMAs performance, giving him a fourth career chart-topper. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Ricky Martin attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

At the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, Ricky Martin was on hand to accept the Latin Icon Award. The celebrated superstar took the trophy from Jessica Simpson and J Balvin, who both honored him with kind words. Martin also took to the main stage to perform a medley of songs, leading with “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” which is perhaps his most famous track.

Following his highly-viewed performance, “Livin’ La Vida Loca” returns to a Billboard chart in America and, amazingly, gives the Latin powerhouse another leader.

“Livin’ La Vida Loca” Hits No. 1

This week, “Livin’ La Vida Loca” returns to the Latin Digital Song Sales chart, Billboard’s ranking of the bestselling Spanish-language cuts in the United States on platforms like iTunes. The track doesn’t just break back onto the list – it blasts in at No. 1.

Ricky Martin Earns Fourth No. 1

Martin scores his fourth career No. 1 on the Latin Digital Song Sales chart as “Livin’ La Vida Loca” reaches the summit for the very first time. He earned his first champion in March 2014 with “Adrenalina,” alongside Wisin and Jennifer Lopez. Two years later, “Vente Pa’ Ca,” with Maluma, launched in first place. Martin last collected a new No. 1 before this frame in 2021 with “Canción Bonita,” a collaboration with Carlos Vives.

“Livin’ La Vida Loca” Debuted 15 Years Ago

“Livin’ La Vida Loca” debuted on the Latin Digital Song Sales chart more than 15 years ago when it arrived on the tally dated January 23, 2010. The tune is easily Martin’s longest-running hit on the purchase-only ranking, as it is now up to 364 stays somewhere on the roster.

Ricky Martin’s Career Smashes

Martin has reached the Latin Digital Song Sales chart 23 times throughout his career, and 15 of those tunes have cracked the top 10. It’s been several years since he earned a new placement, as a pair of tracks debuted in early 2022, and both reached the top 10 and held on on for just one frame apiece.

Ricky Martin’s English-Language Hit

Martin released “Livin’ La Vida Loca” in the spring of 1999, just as he was looking to grow beyond a Latin music-loving audience. The tune marked the first single from his self-titled English album, which followed a few months later. The song became a global sensation, propelling the former Menudo member to superstardom and reaching No. 1 on the Hot 100 in America.

