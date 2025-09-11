RIPCharlieKirk Soars 53,000% and More Meme Coins Follow

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 22:33
Union
U$0.00932-1.89%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.761-0.39%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.13+0.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09968+0.04%
Capverse
CAP$0.12006+1.03%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002585-0.27%

The tragic death of U.S. activist Charlie Kirk on Wednesday at Utah Valley University has sent shockwaves. Not only political, but the crypto market has also reacted to the incident, as a wave of Kirk-inspired meme coins were launched in the market, labelled as a movement of justice, while others call it unethical. One such token, RIPCharlieKirk, soared 53,000, and others also grew, but there are significant concerns about their long-term performance.

Charlie Kirk Inspire Meme Coins Flood Into Crypto

As the death of Charlie Kirk gained widespread media coverage and public grief, people jumped to launch meme coins with mottos to gain justice, and some for profit. Within hours of the news, multiple Kirk-inspired tokens were launched in the market across multiple platforms.

In this one, RIPCharlieKirk token gained wide attention, surging 53,000% in just an hour, pushing its market cap to $5 million. Although the surge did not last long, and the token’s worth has crashed, it is still trending in the market.

Others like JusticeforCharlie token climbed over 32,000%, gaining a $7 million market cap. However, the decline from the peak remains the same.

Dozens of copycats of the same tokens also launched, but had far more volatility and resulted in pump and dumps. Notably, most of these Kirk tokens were largely speculative. They did not have any development team, roadmaps, or utility, signaling that their core purpose was to benefit from the hype.

Source: DexScreener, Charlie Kirk Inspired Meme Coins

Early buyers also benefited greatly, but others were impacted badly as the profit-taking led to sharp pullbacks. Experts noted a similar pattern with other political-themed meme coins, including Donald Trump-themed coins, whose price often soars before collapsing.

Ethical and Community Response to Charlie Kirk Meme Coins

Meme coins are built on trends, but not all are moral. An immoral tag is added to these meme coins built on the name of Charlie Kirk. Critics labelled them immoral and despicable, exploiting the grief and sentiments of the public for profit.

However, some see it as a movement for justice or a tribute to the deceased. There’s a bigger discussion around these token launches since Kirk was an outspoken crypto supporter. He had actively advocated for a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and saw BTC as a safe-haven asset.

His death has removed one of the most crypto-supportive individuals, and people hope to get justice soon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Kirk’s death/ murder sparked widespread grief and media attention, resulting in people launching meme coins for various reasons, including tribute, justice, or purely for profit.

Most of these Kirk-inspired meme coins lack utility, roadmaps, and development teams.

The community is divided, as some view them as disrespectful and profit-driven, while others consider them a tribute and a call for justice.



Pooja Khardia

Pooja Khardia is a seasoned crypto content writer with 6+ years of experience in writing, including in blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, and digital finance reporting. In her adventure journey, she is currently working with CoinGape Media and leading their Trending Section.

Here, she uses her expertise to deliver analytics, market insights, price predictions, and information on what’s trending in the crypto space, aiming to keep the crypto and web3 community updated with market trends and important insights.

Known for a user-centric and straightforward writing style, Pooja is passionate about making crypto easy and accessible. Her writing blends market research with storytelling, helping readers stay ahead in a fast-paced industry.

When not behind the keyboard, Pooja embraces her creative side through drawing and crafting. Connect with Pooja on LinkedIn or X.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/trending/crypto-reacts-to-charlie-kirks-death-ripcharliekirk-meme-coin-soars-53000/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale exchanged 39.67 WBTC for 1749 ETH in the past 4 hours, worth about 4.37 million US dollars

A whale exchanged 39.67 WBTC for 1749 ETH in the past 4 hours, worth about 4.37 million US dollars

PANews reported on June 30 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale 0x7c7...1F7e6 exchanged 39.67 WBTC for 1749 ETH in the past 4 hours, worth $4.37 million, with an average
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0978+16.98%
Ethereum
ETH$4,420.38+0.86%
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$114,326.73+0.51%
Share
PANews2025/06/30 10:55
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1435+2.79%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001409+0.57%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00258-0.19%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,420.38+0.86%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Share

Trending News

More

A whale exchanged 39.67 WBTC for 1749 ETH in the past 4 hours, worth about 4.37 million US dollars

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens