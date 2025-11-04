ExchangeDEX+
Ripple has purchased Palisade, a prominent crypto wallet and custody company. The company announced this acquisition on Monday, which enhances its institutional services, namely Ripple Custody. The relocation is expected to offer fintechs, crypto-native companies, and large enterprises secure custody. Palisade wallet-as-a-service will be a part of Ripple Custody. The integration will also see Ripple […]

Ripple Acquires Palisade to Expand Crypto Services and Support Corporate Adoption

By: Tronweekly
2025/11/04 19:58
Ripple
  • Ripple enhances institutional services with the Palisade acquisition, offering secure crypto storage solutions.
  • $4B in acquisitions signals Ripple’s commitment to expanding institutional crypto offerings and capabilities.
  • Palisade integration with Ripple Payments boosts crypto-to-fiat transfers and facilitates DeFi collaboration.

Ripple has purchased Palisade, a prominent crypto wallet and custody company. The company announced this acquisition on Monday, which enhances its institutional services, namely Ripple Custody. The relocation is expected to offer fintechs, crypto-native companies, and large enterprises secure custody.

Palisade wallet-as-a-service will be a part of Ripple Custody. The integration will also see Ripple in a better position to support banks and other financial institutions with secure crypto storage solutions. The company President Monica Long, emphasized the increasing corporate interest in crypto, where businesses require licensed and trusted partners to ensure their crypto activities.

“Just as we’ve seen major banks go from observing to actively building in crypto, corporates are now entering the market, and they need trusted, licensed partners with out-of-the-box capabilities,” she added.

Ripple’s Strategic Acquisitions Strengthen Crypto Services

The acquisition of the company comes after a series of strategic actions on the way to diversify its business. The SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) dropped its legal action, and the platform soon started to buy other companies. Such purchases are an expansion into crypto trading, stablecoins, and treasury management, making the company one of the major stakeholders in the market.

Palisade acquisition also connects with Ripple Payments, which is cross-border payments by Ripple. With this type of integration, The company will be able to provide rapid crypto-to-fiat transfers. The platform is seeking to enable multi-blockchain application use cases and collaborate with decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. The company aims to offer fast solutions to clients in the dynamic crypto market.

Also Read: Bitcoin Nears $107K as Retail Inflows Collapse 80% Amid ETF Shift

Building Institutional Crypto Infrastructure with $4B in Acquisitions

A total of about $4 billion of the acquisitions, which the company has made this year, indicates an intention of the company to increase its institutional offerings. Palisade is not the only company that Ripple purchased, as they also bought Hidden Road, a crypto-friendly prime broker, at a price of $1.25 billion. This acquisition enables the U.S. institutional clients of the company to access the over-the-counter (OTC) crypto transactions.

The platform has proceeded with expanding its services via acquisitions. The company acquired GTreasury, a crypto treasury management company, in October at a price of $1 billion. It also acquired the stablecoin payments platform Rail in a deal worth 200 million dollars in August, aiming to complete the acquisition towards year-end.

Also Read: Filecoin Price Prediction 2025: Expert Targets $3.52 After 12% Drop

