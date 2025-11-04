ExchangeDEX+
Ripple Acquires Palisade To Expand Crypto Services For Corporations

By: Coincentral
2025/11/04 16:11
TLDR

  • Ripple spent $4 billion on crypto acquisitions including Palisade in 2025
  • Palisade’s wallet tech will be used in Ripple Custody and Payments
  • Ripple sees corporates as key drivers of upcoming crypto adoption
  • Ripple’s 2025 deals include Hidden Road, GTreasury, Rail, and Palisade

Ripple has completed the acquisition of crypto wallet and custody provider Palisade, aiming to help corporations adopt crypto faster. This move follows Ripple’s strategic push into institutional and enterprise crypto services. As businesses begin to shift toward digital assets, Ripple sees corporate players as the next growth engine for the industry. The deal also strengthens Ripple’s technology offerings by integrating Palisade’s wallet-as-a-service into its custody and payments platforms.

Ripple Expands Custody Capabilities with Palisade Deal

Ripple announced the acquisition of Palisade to boost its crypto custody services for institutional and enterprise clients. The company said Palisade’s wallet infrastructure will become part of Ripple Custody, which provides storage and management of crypto assets for banks and businesses.

Palisade’s wallet tools will also be added to Ripple Payments. These tools will support use cases such as subscription billing and payment collection. Ripple stated that this will allow its clients to access new services across multiple blockchains and DeFi networks. The company is targeting high-speed financial operations that require secure and flexible infrastructure.

Ripple said in its announcement, “Corporates are poised to drive the next massive wave of crypto adoption.” Monica Long, president of Ripple, added, “They need trusted, licensed partners with out-of-the-box capabilities.” The acquisition fits into Ripple’s broader approach to help institutions manage digital assets in a regulated and scalable way.

Integration Aimed at Business and Institutional Clients

The Palisade integration is part of Ripple’s broader effort to serve fintech firms, crypto-native businesses, and corporations entering the digital asset market. By adding wallet-as-a-service features, Ripple aims to provide tools for crypto on-ramps, off-ramps, and real-time settlement across blockchain networks.

Ripple is positioning itself to become a one-stop provider for businesses looking to enter the crypto space. The company said Palisade’s platform will support services involving multiple chains and decentralized finance protocols. This is designed to serve clients who need fast, reliable infrastructure for moving value.

The acquisition is part of Ripple’s larger plan to grow its institutional product line. With more corporations exploring crypto for treasury, payments, and trading, Ripple wants to provide licensed and tested technology to support their operations.

Ripple’s Acquisition Spree Reaches $4 Billion

Ripple has now spent around $4 billion acquiring companies in the crypto space. The Palisade deal adds to a series of other purchases made in 2025. In April, Ripple completed a $1.25 billion acquisition of Hidden Road, a crypto-friendly prime brokerage. This allowed Ripple to offer over-the-counter (OTC) services to U.S. institutional clients.

In October, Ripple bought GTreasury for $1 billion. GTreasury offers crypto treasury tools for public companies managing digital assets. Two months earlier, Ripple purchased stablecoin payment platform Rail for $200 million. The Rail deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

These deals follow the resolution of Ripple’s long-running legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since then, the company has moved quickly to expand into trading, stablecoins, and custody services.

Corporates Seen as Next Crypto Growth Driver

Ripple believes that corporations will be central to the next phase of crypto adoption. As more businesses look beyond experimentation and start building real products, they are seeking partners with the technology and licenses to support them.

Monica Long stated, “Just as we’ve seen major banks go from observing to actively building in crypto, corporates are now entering the market.” Ripple plans to support this shift by offering full-service platforms that meet enterprise standards.

By acquiring Palisade and adding wallet-as-a-service infrastructure, Ripple is targeting this emerging demand. Its focus is now on providing scalable tools for businesses to move value, manage assets, and securely engage with the crypto economy.

