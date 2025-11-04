ExchangeDEX+
TLDR Ripple acquired crypto wallet and custody firm Palisade to expand its institutional services for banks, fintechs and corporations Palisade's wallet-as-a-service platform will be integrated into Ripple Custody and Ripple Payments for fast wallet deployment The acquisition is part of Ripple's $4 billion spending spree on crypto companies, mostly in 2025 Ripple completed three other [...] The post Ripple Acquires Palisade Wallet Firm in Latest Institutional Expansion Move appeared first on CoinCentral.

Ripple Acquires Palisade Wallet Firm in Latest Institutional Expansion Move

By: Coincentral
2025/11/04 16:03
TLDR

  • Ripple acquired crypto wallet and custody firm Palisade to expand its institutional services for banks, fintechs and corporations
  • Palisade’s wallet-as-a-service platform will be integrated into Ripple Custody and Ripple Payments for fast wallet deployment
  • The acquisition is part of Ripple’s $4 billion spending spree on crypto companies, mostly in 2025
  • Ripple completed three other major acquisitions this year: Hidden Road ($1.25B), GTreasury ($1B), and Rail ($200M)
  • Ripple now holds over 75 regulatory licenses globally and serves banks including BBVA, DBS and Societe Generale

Ripple purchased crypto wallet and custody company Palisade on Monday as part of its continued expansion into institutional services. The acquisition adds wallet-as-a-service technology to Ripple’s existing custody and payments infrastructure.

The Palisade platform will be integrated into Ripple Custody, which serves banks and corporations. It will also connect with Ripple Payments, the company’s cross-border payments service.

Ripple President Monica Long said corporations are entering the crypto market and need trusted partners with ready-to-use capabilities. She told CoinDesk that Palisade offers the best set of features to complement Ripple Payments, which has grown this year.

The Palisade technology focuses on high-speed use cases. These include crypto to fiat on-ramps and off-ramps that require quick wallet creation and deployment.

The wallet system supports multiple blockchains. It can also interact with decentralized finance protocols.

Building Crypto Financial Infrastructure

Ripple aims to create an alternative to traditional financial infrastructure using crypto technology. This includes cross-border payments, liquidity services, stablecoin issuance and asset management tools.

The company now holds over 75 regulatory licenses worldwide. Its banking clients include BBVA, DBS and Societe Generale’s crypto division.

The Palisade acquisition gives Ripple tools to serve fast-moving customers. Fintechs can use the technology for instant wallet creation for new users. Corporations can manage global treasury operations more efficiently.

Long said the wallet offering will provide core infrastructure for subscription payments and collection capabilities. The tools are designed for customers with high-frequency transaction needs.

Part of Multi-Billion Dollar Acquisition Strategy

Ripple has spent approximately $4 billion acquiring crypto companies. Most of these deals happened in 2025.

The company completed three other major acquisitions this year before Palisade. In April, Ripple bought prime broker Hidden Road for $1.25 billion. The deal gave US institutional clients access to over-the-counter transactions across multiple cryptocurrencies.

Ripple acquired treasury management provider GTreasury in October for $1 billion. This purchase targets the growing trend of public companies holding crypto in their treasuries.

In August, Ripple bought stablecoin payments platform Rail for $200 million. That deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The acquisition spree follows the Securities and Exchange Commission dropping its long-running legal case against Ripple. The company previously purchased Swiss custody firm Metaco in 2023.

Ripple’s strategy focuses on serving fintechs, crypto-native firms and corporations entering the digital asset space. The Palisade technology adds another piece to this institutional offering.

The post Ripple Acquires Palisade Wallet Firm in Latest Institutional Expansion Move appeared first on CoinCentral.

