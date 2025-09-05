Ripple Acquires Rail for $200M to Boost XRP and RLUSD Growth

By: Coincentral
2025/09/05 00:18
TLDR

  • Ripple has acquired Rail for $200 million to strengthen its payment infrastructure.
  • The acquisition will support the growth of XRP and RLUSD in global financial systems.
  • Rail’s platform enhances Ripple’s ability to lower cross-border payment costs.
  • Ripple’s move signals a stronger commitment to expanding RLUSD adoption.
  • The deal aligns with Ripple’s strategy to increase XRP’s demand across payment corridors.

Ripple has announced its acquisition of Rail, a Canadian financial technology company, for $200 million. The acquisition will help Ripple enhance its payment infrastructure, boosting its stablecoin and cross-border payment solutions. By integrating Rail’s platform, Ripple aims to expand its services and increase the demand for XRP and RLUSD.

Ripple’s $200M Deal Expands RLUSD Adoption

Rail, founded in 2021 by Bhanu Kohli and Tarun Mistry, specializes in connecting stablecoins with fiat systems. The company offers a platform that lowers the cost of cross-border payments through a single API. Ripple’s $200 million acquisition will strengthen its existing network and improve its global payment capabilities.

The acquisition allows Ripple to extend its support for USD payments in key corridors. It will also enable third-party payment functions and improve liquidity across multiple digital assets. Ripple sees this deal as a strategic move to integrate Rail’s technology into its operations, complementing its cross-border payment goals.

In addition to enhancing Ripple’s capabilities, the acquisition signals its commitment to expanding RLUSD adoption. The move could increase XRP’s role as the bridge currency within Ripple’s ecosystem. According to experts, Ripple’s push for RLUSD adoption may drive higher XRP demand in the coming years.

Ripple’s $200M Move Strengthens Stablecoin Integration

Ripple’s decision to acquire Rail aligns with its broader strategy to support RLUSD, its stablecoin. By integrating Rail’s platform, Ripple aims to enable greater USD payments across important corridors. The deal comes after Ripple’s earlier acquisition of prime brokerage firm Hidden Road for $1.25 billion in 2025.

The integration of Rail’s infrastructure will also enhance Ripple’s internal treasury management. Ripple plans to strengthen liquidity across both RLUSD and XRP. As a result, the acquisition will improve Ripple’s position in the stablecoin and payments sectors.

Ripple’s acquisitions, totaling over $3 billion, show its intent to scale its operations. With Rail now part of its ecosystem, Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD is poised for significant growth. This acquisition will also support Ripple’s mission to drive greater adoption of XRP in global financial systems.

The post Ripple Acquires Rail for $200M to Boost XRP and RLUSD Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.

