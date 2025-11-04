Ripple Activates US Spot Prime Brokerage After $1.25B Hidden Road Takeover

Ripple launched digital asset spot prime brokerage capabilities for US institutional clients on Nov. 3, 2025. The service allows clients to execute over-the-counter spot transactions across dozens of digital assets.

The launch represents the first major integration following Ripple’s $1.25 billion acquisition of prime broker Hidden Road, according to a company announcement. The acquired firm has been rebranded as Ripple Prime. The transaction was completed in October 2025.

US institutional clients can now cross-margin their OTC spot transactions with the rest of their digital asset portfolio. The platform supports OTC swaps and CME futures and options.

Ripple Prime Integrates Hidden Road Infrastructure

Ripple Prime combines the company’s regulatory licenses with Hidden Road’s existing infrastructure. Hidden Road had already launched a prime brokerage service for cash-settled OTC digital asset swaps in the US market in May 2025.

The platform offers similar services to established institutional providers like Coinbase Prime. Ripple has also pursued Ripple’s $1B XRP buyback and acquired treasury management firm GTreasury.

Platform Supports XRP and RLUSD Trading

The spot trading service explicitly includes XRP XRP $2.37 24h volatility: 5.2% Market cap: $142.22 B Vol. 24h: $4.72 B and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin among the available assets.

Ripple President Monica Long said that some derivatives customers are already holding balances in RLUSD. The company is exploring additional ways to utilize both RLUSD and XRP within the platform. Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin has been adopted by humanitarian organizations including World Central Kitchen and Water.org for cross-border aid payments.

Ripple partners have also targeted retail users. Uphold relaunched US debit cards with 6% XRP rewards in recent months.

Michael Higgins, International CEO of Ripple Prime, stated that the spot brokerage launch provides US institutions with a comprehensive offering for their trading strategies. The platform offers services across foreign exchange, digital assets, derivatives, swaps, and fixed income.

next

The post Ripple Activates US Spot Prime Brokerage After $1.25B Hidden Road Takeover appeared first on Coinspeaker.